New Home Designs Revealed for Cotino, the First Storyliving by Disney Community

Pre-Sales Appointments Now Available with Sales Anticipated to Begin Early Next Year

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Once a beloved retreat for Walt and Lillian Disney, the greater Palm Springs area will be the setting for Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney new-home community currently underway in Rancho Mirage, California. The Cotino community will be a creative oasis energized by the desert's natural beauty and designed to inspire residents to write the next exciting chapter of their lives. As part of the current pre-sales launch, Storyliving by Disney is sharing the community's initial home designs including floorplans, elevations and information about the homebuying process.

"Today marks an important next step toward fulfilling our vision for Storyliving by Disney as we bring our company's legacy of placemaking, attention to detail and guest service to life like never before," said Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses. "The Cotino community will celebrate everything Walt Disney loved about this valley – stunning landscape, rich history, friendly neighbors and a rejuvenating spirit – all while adding extra touches of magic only Disney can deliver. We can't wait for residents to experience this special place where they will be inspired to live their very best lives."

The initial sales release includes a very limited selection of single-family homes from award-winning builder Shea Homes. Buyers of all ages will have access to several options, with a special area called Longtable Park dedicated to 55+ adults. Shea Homes will offer floorplans specifically designed for the Cotino community on 50- and 60-foot-wide home sites. On the 50-foot home sites, part of the Cottage Collection, there are three different floorplans with one- and two-story models ranging from approximately 2,260 – 2,820 square feet. On the 60-foot home sites, part of the Grand Collection, there are four different floorplans with one- and two-story models ranging from approximately 2,780 – 3,730 square feet. Floorplans feature designs with flex and loft spaces while also encouraging indoor-outdoor living with entry courtyards and covered terraces that will immerse residents in the beauty of the region. Davidson Communities and Woodbridge Pacific Group will release additional single-family home sites throughout 2024.

Homebuyers can choose from elevations within four distinct design collections – Cotino Coachella Collection, Cotino Agrarian Collection, Cotino Oasis Collection and Cotino Aspiron Collection – that represent the rich history and landscape of the greater Palm Springs area. Walt Disney Imagineering provided the architectural and aesthetic inspiration for each design collection including direction on color palettes, exterior elements and landscaping.

The Cotino community's first phase will begin with a very limited release from Shea Homes and eventually include 327 home sites as well as a collection of parks and landscaped walking paths. The 618-acre community has plans for more than 1,900 total residential units, including additional single-family homes and future condominiums, the voluntary Artisan Club that will offer on-site amenities and club programming, and a town center with shopping and dining nestled along Cotino Bay.

Artisan Club Membership

Beyond beautiful homes, Cotino community will offer a voluntary Artisan Club with an array of amenities and special experiences infused with Disney touches and legendary service. The Artisan Club will include a restaurant, pool, pickleball and tennis courts, and waterfront bar and activity area. The club will be located along Cotino Bay, which will feature the clearest turquoise waters with Crystal Lagoons® technology, where members will be able to enjoy the bay with access to kayaks and paddle boards. The club will also be home to the one-of-a-kind Parr House. Designed to look like the Parr family home in Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2," the multi-functional space will be available for members to attend club-hosted events.

The Disney difference will come to life through the club's daily enrichment programming focused on life-long learning, discovery and fun. Some of the experiences under consideration include storytelling dinners featuring meals inspired by classic Disney tales, lessons with Disney artists and family fun days with Disney-themed activities and games. The Artisan Club will also feature health and wellness programming.

Initially, Artisan Club memberships will only be available to Cotino community homeowners. A limited number of non-resident memberships may be available in the future. Select virtual programming is anticipated to start in 2024 with in-person activities to begin when the Artisan Club opens, which is expected in 2025.

Shopping, Dining and More

Located near the first phase of residential development along Cotino Bay, plans for the community's town center are currently underway. Expected to include shops and restaurants, the town center will also be home to a professionally managed beach park, known as Cotino Bay Beach, where guests can swim, kayak and more with the purchase of admission. The town center is expected to open in phases beginning in 2026.

Adding to the recreational options coming to Cotino, homeowners and guests can enjoy the diverse range of activities, experiences and epicurean delights in the city of Rancho Mirage. The surrounding area offers cultural activities and physical pursuits like hiking, tennis and golfing on courses created by legendary designers.

The Homebuying Process

Homebuyers interested in living in the Cotino community can begin the process by visiting the Story of Cotino website to learn more about the homes available in the initial release, including floorplans, elevations and anticipated pricing, and request a pre-sales appointment. Pre-sales appointments will be with Disney sales guides who will bring the Disney standard of customer service excellence to the homebuying journey. Requests for pre-sales appointments both virtually and in-person at the Cotino sales studio can be made by visiting the Story of Cotino website. Appointments are available now through Jan. 9, 2024 prior to the start of home sales in early 2024. The on-site Cotino sales studio is open for in-person meetings by appointment only.

Home prices will be set by the homebuilders. Purchase agreements will be between the buyer and the homebuilder.

The Cotino community is being brought to life in collaboration with DMB Development, which is highly regarded for its large-scale planned communities in the U.S.

The Cotino community is the first Storyliving by Disney community in the U.S. and other locations are under exploration. Each community is uniquely designed with creative guidance from Disney Imagineers who take inspiration from the surrounding area's history, community and landscape to create a one-of-a-kind place that inspires residents to write their next chapter. Pricing will reflect the local market and vary by location.

This content contains general information about future proposed community plans, which are subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice. Home purchase does not grant access to Cotino Bay or its beaches; use will be limited to Artisan Club members, those with paid admissions to the Cotino Bay Beach and other select Guests. No representation or warranty is made about the continued operation/maintenance, long-term water levels or features of Cotino Bay; water levels may fluctuate. No representation is made as to whether the Town Center will be constructed. Club membership, events, programming, and access and use of future proposed amenities and offerings, will require the payment of dues and/or fees and be subject to additional terms and conditions. Availability of club membership and operation of club facilities are not guaranteed. Disney is not the developer, builder or seller of homes within Cotino™ community or other Storyliving by Disney™ communities. The parties developing and building homes are independently owned and operated. No guarantee is made that the community, the Club or any facilities or improvements therein will continue to be managed by Disney, use the name "Disney" or otherwise be associated with Disney.

