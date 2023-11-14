Discover Dog's Perfect Playmate and Support Dog Adoption with MMDC

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MMDC, the innovative app connecting dog owners and their furry friends with compatible playdates in their area, has just received an exciting update with new features. Often affectionately called the 'Dog Tinder', MMDC, created by the forward-thinking company Momo Project, has introduced these enhancements to increase its positive impact.

Beyond being a playdate setup tool, MMDC fosters a dog-friendly community, allowing dog parents, referred to as 'pawrents', to find perfect companions for their four-legged family members. Users can share experiences, provide valuable advice, and recommend various dog services. In an era where the stories of 'pandemic puppies' are common, and animal shelters are overflowing, the need for a united dog community is greater than ever. To address this, MMDC offers a referral feature: for every friend invited to the app, a donation is made to support dog adoption. Rebekah Kang, the founder of Momo Project, explains, "With each new member joining MMDC, we're not just expanding our community, but also making a significant impact in the world of dog adoption."

In pursuit of their mission, Momo Project has partnered with two remarkable rescue organizations: the Joey and Bailey Foundation, which has successfully rehomed over 600 rescued dogs in the US over eight years, and Woofie's Rescue, a dedicated Bay Area non-profit focused on helping dogs find their forever homes. Together with Momo Project, they aim to create a world where every dog can find the love and care they deserve.

For more information about MMDC, please visit the website at https://meetmydogchallenge.com/intro

About Momo Project

Momo Project, a Los Angeles-based startup and a member company of Global Digital Innovation Network (formerly known as Born2Global Centre), was founded with the mission of assisting dog owners in raising healthy and happy pets. Through their MMDC Playdate app and evolving community platform, they're helping to make every precious moment spent with our beloved furry best friends more memorable.

