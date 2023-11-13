Westcove Selected by Axial as Top 100 Lower-Middle-Market M&A Advisors for 2023

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axial recently announced that Westcove Partners, LLC ("Westcove") was featured in the Axial Advisor 100 for 2023, recognizing North America's most highly regarded lower middle market sell-side M&A advisors. Axial surveyed more than 2,500 private equity firms, independent private equity sponsors, corporate strategic acquirers, and institutional-grade family offices, to identify the M&A advisors who earned the most trust and respect through individual deal quality, overall deal volume, and process effectiveness.

Axial describes Axial Advisor 100 as "M&A advisors who have real industry domain knowledge and years of transaction execution experience. They blend data, relationships, and dealmaking experience to deliver high-quality client outcomes."

Justin Hand, Managing Director at Westcove commented, "Our dedicated team at Westcove consistently upholds our core value of execution excellence, a commitment underscored by the completion of 17 transactions in the last 27 months representing $1B in aggregate transaction value. Securing a place on the Axial Advisor 100 is a testament to the trust and respect we've garnered and continue to strengthen within the healthcare community."

Justin continues, "Westcove's execution record is not solely evidenced by the number of transactions accomplished in the relatively brief history of our firm, but also reflected in our proficiency in navigating the intricacies of each transaction, ensuring the seamless fulfillment of the growth aspirations of all parties involved."

Abe M'Bodj, Director at Westcove, commented, "We couldn't be more thrilled about being recognized as one of the top 100 M&A advisors in our third year. This is truly representative of our unwavering commitment and exceptional expertise in serving our clients, and we are excited to maintain our momentum and achieve a strong finish for 2023."

About Westcove Partners

Westcove Partners is a leading healthcare-focused investment bank that specializes in advising its clients through mergers & acquisitions, debt and equity financing, as well as other complex corporate finance transactions. The team focuses on founder-operated businesses and seeks to curate its advisory services according to the intricacies that come with these types of businesses.

