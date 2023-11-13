US Corporate Boards Are More Diverse Than Ever, But the Pace of Growth is Slowing

US Corporate Boards Are More Diverse Than Ever, But the Pace of Growth is Slowing

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate boards have become significantly more diverse over the past five years, according to a new report from The Conference Board and ESGAUGE. The share of female directors in the S&P 500 increased from 23% in 2018 to 32% in 2023, while the reported share of racially/ethnically diverse directors grew from 20% in 2018 to 25% in 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board) (PRNewswire)

As the report points out, however, the reported growth in both racial and gender diversity has slowed in the past year. The share of reported female directors increased by one percentage point, from 31% in 2022 to 32% in 2023. And the share of reported racially/ethnically diverse directors remained virtually unchanged, rising from 24% in 2022 to 25% in 2023.

The report identifies a key factor in the slowdown: The 2023 class of new corporate directors is less diverse in terms of race and gender than the 2022 class. The 2023 class of new directors was 38% female, compared to 43% in 2022. The percentage of racially/ethnically diverse directors among new board members saw an even steeper decline, dropping from 45% in 2022 to 36% in 2023.

The report also notes that the actual levels of racial/ethnic diversity may be higher than the reported levels, given the reluctance of some directors to self-identify as being part of a demographic group. "Companies that may be underreporting diversity should have discussions at the board level about the benefits of providing more complete disclosure, given that an absence of diversity can open the door to shareholder activism and broader criticism of the company," said Paul Washington, Executive Director of The Conference Board ESG Center.

The report addresses the current state of diversity in boardrooms and provides insights on how to maximize the benefits of a diverse board. It was produced in collaboration with data analytics firm ESGAUGE, along with Debevoise & Plimpton; KPMG; Russell Reynolds Associates; and the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance.

Additional findings and insights include:

Director Gender

S&P 500: The share grew from 23% in 2018 to 31% in 2022 to 32% in 2023.



Russell 3000: The share grew from 17% in 2018 to 27% in 2022 to 28% in 2023.

Russell 3000: 54% now have three or more female directors, compared to 18% in 2018.



S&P 500: 86% now have three or more female directors, up from 47% in 2018.

S&P 500: The share of new female directors decreased from 43% in 2022 to 38% in 2023.



Russell 3000: The share decreased from 42% to 39%.

"While the reported growth in gender diversity is slowing, the share of female representation on corporate boards has increased meaningfully in the past five years by approximately 10 percentage points in both the S&P 500 and the Russell 3000, demonstrating that companies can, through focused attention, significantly enhance diversity in the boardroom," said Merel Spierings, author of the report and Senior Researcher at The Conference Board.

Director Race/Ethnicity

S&P 500: The share of companies disclosing the aggregate level of racial/ethnic diversity on their boards inched up from 70% in 2022 to 72% in 2023.



Russell 3000: The share rose from 36% in 2022 to 41% in 2023.

S&P 500: The percentage of reported racially/ethnically diverse directors has barely increased, inching up from 20% in 2018 to 24% in 2022 to 25% in 2023.



Russell 3000: Since 2018, the share has remained about the same at 21%.

S&P 500: The share fell from 45% in 2022 to 36% in 2023.



Russell 3000: The share fell from 43% to 35%.

Additional context: The diversification of US corporate boards is also limited by low the level of turnover on corporate boards and the fact that approximately 65% to 70% of the US board-age population is non-Hispanic White.

"Directors with diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds can bring new viewpoints into the boardroom that enrich boardroom conversations," said Claudia Allen, senior advisor with the KPMG Board Leadership Center. "The plateauing of disclosure on director race and ethnicity suggests that in addition to considering the diversity of their board, directors also need to consider whether it is being fully disclosed."

Director Sexual Orientation

S&P 500: In 2023, 29% are disclosing their directors' sexual orientation, up from 7% in 2021 and 0.4% in 2018.



Russell 3000: 41% in 2023 compared to 3% in 2021 and 0.1% in 2018.

Whereas 70% of the smallest companies (under $100 million in revenue) disclose their directors' sexual orientation, only 14% of the largest companies (over $50 billion ) do so.

What is driving the increase in disclosure among smaller companies? The large increase in recent years has been largely due to the Board Diversity Rule issued by Nasdaq, which is heavily composed of smaller public companies, that generally requires companies to explain why they do not have at least one female director and one director who is an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ+.

Additional context: Along with the impact of the Nasdaq rule, the inverse correlation between company size and disclosure rates of sexual orientation may also be reflective of a generational divide. There is a correlation between company size and average director age, with smaller companies having younger directors. These younger directors might be more willing to disclose information about their sexual orientation.

"Discussions about diversity should also recognize the importance of commonality. Having strategic experience, a clear understanding of the role of the board, an ability to ask probing questions, and collective fluency across a range of relevant areas are essential and can enable the board to make the most of diversity," said Umesh Chandra, Executive Director of ESGAUGE.

Informing the report's findings and insights are 1) public disclosure data, as recent as August 2023; and 2) key insights from governance leaders at two Chatham House Rule convenings, where they discussed their views on current trends in corporate boardrooms and the advantages of having a diverse board.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.ConferenceBoard.org

About ESGAUGE

ESGAUGE is a data mining and analytics firm uniquely designed for the corporate practitioner and the professional service firm seeking customized information on US public companies. It focuses on disclosure of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices such as executive and director compensation, board practices, CEO and NEO profiles, proxy voting and shareholder activism, and CSR/sustainability disclosure. Our clients include business corporations, asset management firms, compensation consultants, law firms, accounting and audit firms, and investment companies. We also partner on research projects with think tanks, academic institutions, and the media. www.esgauge.com

About Debevoise & Plimpton

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is a premier law firm with market-leading practices, a global perspective and strong New York roots. We deliver effective solutions to our clients' most important legal challenges, applying clear commercial judgment and a distinctively collaborative approach. Our Corporate Governance Practice includes lawyers from our Capital Markets, Mergers & Acquisitions, Executive Compensation, Commercial Litigation and White Collar and Regulatory Defense teams—all with decades of experience counseling and representing boards and senior managers. www.debevoise.com

About the KPMG Board Leadership Center

The KPMG Board Leadership Center (BLC) champions outstanding corporate governance to drive long-term value and enhance stakeholder confidence. Through an array of insights, perspectives, and programs, the BLC—which includes the KPMG Audit Committee Institute and close collaboration with other leading director organizations—promotes continuous education and improvement of public and private company governance. BLC engages with directors and business leaders on the critical issues driving board agendas—from strategy, risk, talent, and ESG, to data governance, audit quality, proxy trends, and more. Learn more at kpmg.com/us/blc

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory firm. Our 600+ consultants in 47 offices work with public, private, and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic, sustainability, and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture, and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

About Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance

The John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance was established in 2000 at the University of Delaware and is part of the Lerner College of Business and Economics. It is one of the longest-standing corporate governance centers in academia, and the first and only corporate governance center in the State of Delaware, the legal home for a majority of the nation's public corporations. The Center's mission is to provide a neutral forum for business leaders, members of corporate boards, stockholders, the judiciary, the legal community, academics, students, and others interested in corporate governance issues to interact, learn and teach, with the goal of positively impacting and improving the field of corporate governance and the capital markets. The Center is recognized as a thought leader in the corporate governance field. www.weinberg.udel.edu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Conference Board