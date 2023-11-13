SMOKY MOUNTAINS' NEWEST ATTRACTION HIGHLIGHTS OCEAN LIFE LIKE NEVER BEFORE

XPERIA: Ocean Journey Set to Open in Sevierville, TN this Winter

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XPERIA: Ocean Journey is set to open this winter in Sevierville, Tennessee and promises to offer visitors a deep dive into the enchanting world of marine life. This all-digital, sensory-engaging voyage through the ocean is the first-of-its-kind in the area.

From the moment guests step into the experience, the underwater adventure begins.

Located in the popular Great Smoky Mountains destination, XPERIA: Ocean Journey offers a unique blend of education, entertainment, and natural wonder - making it a must-see attraction for locals and visitors alike. This remarkable experience is thanks to a combination of innovative digital technologies, engaging interactive displays, and immersive storytelling which gives guests the opportunity to explore and interact with sea animals like never before.

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring XPERIA: Ocean Journey to the Great Smoky Mountains area," says general manager Summer Blalock. "Our goal is to provide an educational and entertaining adventure that showcases the beauty and importance of the world's oceans."

From the moment guests step into the "submersible," the adventure begins. Crafted and managed by SP Immersive Entertainment, Xperia: Ocean Journey is an exceptional endeavor brought to life by distinguished audio and video creators from around the globe. Over 300 speakers deliver a fully immersive auditory experience while the attraction's centerpiece – a 3D dome theater with specialized projection materials and active 3D glasses - creates spectacular lifelike encounters with massive sea creatures.

Guests are invited to dive into an interactive educational expedition offering curriculum enrichment opportunities for student and scout groups, accentuating STEM facets and ocean exploration.

Xperia: Ocean Journey opens this winter and is located at 1645 Parkway, Suite 780, Sevierville, TN 37862. For more information about XPERIA: Ocean Journey, ticket prices, and opening hours, please visit our website at https://www.xperiaupclose.com/.

