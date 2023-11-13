RENOWNED MANGO'S NIGHTCLUB OWNER/DISNEY DYNAMIC ART DEVELOPER PUBLISHES MEMOIR, A CAUTIONARY TALE OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND FAMILY

"Regarding Victory: Adventures in Entrepreneurship Led Back to Love" delivers emotional, powerful messages on the delicate balance of being very driven at work and present at home

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joshua Wallack, author of REGARDING VICTORY: Adventures in Entrepreneurship Led Back to Love, is a seasoned entrepreneur and leader in the $75B Orlando entertainment and hospitality industry. As the chief operating officer of Mango's Tropical Cafe, his company was an integral component in redefining leisure, entertainment, and land use regulation in the Central Florida region.

“No matter what level of success, wealth, or achievement you may attain, none of it matters at all if you don’t bring it home to a house full of people you love and who love you,” writes Joshua Wallack in the book. (PRNewswire)

The book delivers emotional, powerful messages on the delicate balance of being very driven at work and present at home.

With deep family entrepreneurial roots, Wallack's journey was anything but conventional. His efforts have not only bolstered the local economy but have also garnered multiple accolades including the Orlando Business Journal's 40 Under 40, C-Level Honoree, CEO of the Year in 2017, and Power Player in 2022.

In 2020, Wallack completed a legendary deal with The Walt Disney Company for the world's largest dynamic digital art installation spanning 337 feet and weighing 250,000 pounds. This installation is regarded as one of Orlando's tourism industry's most notable developments and the first commercial installation off of Disney property in 55 years.

Wallack's ethos extends beyond business. He is a community advocate, engaging in initiatives that aim to uplift and foster a sense of camaraderie among residents including the Boards of Directors for International Drive Improvement District and the International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce, and serves on the Dean's Advisory Board for the University of Central Florida Rosen School of Hospitality Management.

REGARDING VICTORY: Adventures in Entrepreneurship Led Back to Love

Wallack achieved success and notoriety at a young age but at the cost of nearly losing his family. At the age of 44, laser-focused on the 24/7 grind of entrepreneurship, his marriage suffered with a brief separation from his wife.

"Without love, without her, I was lost," recalls Wallack.

Wallack penned REGARDING VICTORY as a book on business acumen and a 40-year personal journey to success, but leans in as a cautionary/evolutionary tale. Communicating his own deeply emotional experiences completely unvarnished, Wallack speaks through the pages to college and graduate students, young entrepreneurs and up and coming professionals who may be obsessed with success to remind readers not to forget about what is truly important: family, friends, and love. The message of Wallack's book is also important for more seasoned business people and professionals on the brink of relationship separation/divorce or challenges of work/life balance.

"It is far too common in American society, as we relentlessly pursue wealth, stability, and professional ascension, to forget to be conscious of all the aspects of our lives that bring real fulfillment and joy. We may have to go through pain, but we have the power to change," Wallack says.

In REGARDING VICTORY, Wallack discusses:

Why ' the big idea " is always the key to an entrepreneur's journey and who ' the driving force ' of the company is

The family business dynamic and uncharted strategy to open and expand Mango's Tropical Café, one of the top-grossing restaurants/nightclubs in the country, from Miami Beach to Orlando , and the acquisition process of the 10 surrounding properties for nearly $100M

Guiding principles through the COVID pandemic that flatlined business, navigating complex strategies, and executing a one-of-a-kind redemption (economic & emotional)

What saved him from almost losing his family, and rediscovering happiness and love

The history of the deals with Amtrak, Hertz, Nickelodeon, Disney, Walgreens, Skyplex, and many more as well as the business theory and stratagem used in each case

REGARDING VICTORY is available on Amazon (Kindle), B & N (Nook), LuLu, Kobo (Walmart), Google Books and Apple Books. Audiobook read by Author. Learn more at www.JoshuaWallack.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Orlando Business Journal's 2017 CEO of the Year, Joshua Wallack's life of service to his family and communities in Miami Beach and Orlando/Orange County, Florida spans a career of nearly 25 years.

In Orlando, Wallack received the Orlando Business Journal's 40 under 40, C-Level Honoree, CEO of the Year, and a 2022 OBJ Power Player, and is a three-time Orange County Mayoral appointee to the I-Drive Improvement District Board of Directors, the International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Dean's Advisory Board for the University of Central Florida Rosen School of Hospitality Management.

Wallack serves as COO of Wallack Holdings and is the development manager of Juggler Meadow, the 60-acre Yankee Candle mansion in Leverett and Amherst, Massachusetts. He lives with his wife and two children in Orlando, Fla.

