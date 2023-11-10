Resonant Publishes Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Disease Research With the Potential to Revolutionize Neurodegenerative Diagnostics

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonant, a subsidiary of Renew Biotechnologies aimed at releasing novel diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, recently published research revealing a novel blood biomarker of neurodegeneration. The technology achieved a remarkable 100% accuracy in identifying patients with Alzheimer's disease and individuals with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), the clinical precursor, that developed Alzheimer's disease within 5 years.

Published in Frontiers in Neuroscience , the study represents a significant milestone in Resonant's strategic plans to provide accurate quantitative insights to patient care. Resonant is working toward making its diagnostic tools widely available for clinical neurodegenerative disease screening, research advancement, and direct consumer access for those seeking to optimize their brain health.

Resonant's team of researchers, led by co-founders Chad Pollard and Timothy Jenkins, PhD, are optimistic this technology will help physicians detect neurodegeneration earlier, which could lead to substantial improvements—in quality of life, treatment plans, and potential therapies—for patients living with Alzheimer's disease.

"Our research suggests that analyzing a simple blood draw can predict whether individuals with MCI will develop Alzheimer's disease within 5 years," says Jenkins, co-founder of Resonant. "These data demonstrate significant potential for this technology's use as a clinically actionable predictor of neurodegeneration, which could allow for pre-symptomatic interventions. We believe that such early identification is the key to improving outcomes for patients with neurodegenerative disease."

Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia, affects an estimated 6.7 Americans aged 65 years and older, a number projected to nearly triple to 14 million by 2060. Early diagnoses, which will be essential to reduce disease burden, are extremely challenging due to the complexities of disease mechanisms.

Although there is no dispute that the disease is characterized by neuron death, the utility of biomarkers of neurodegeneration in Alzheimer's diagnostics has to date been limited by their lack of specificity. Resonant's assay, however, overcomes this challenge by analyzing neuron type-specific DNA in the blood.

Resonant is working to make sure its test will be broadly accessible, which will enable more comprehensive treatment strategies for neurodegenerative disease.

"Making diagnostic tests widely available will be essential to see meaningful changes in patient care and outcomes," says Pollard, co-founder of Resonant. "Alzheimer's disease has historically been diagnosed by cognitive symptoms and the presence of proteins called amyloid beta and tau, but by the time these symptoms appear, the disease has progressed too far to significantly alter its trajectory. We are determined to change this."

To increase the assay's cell-specificity and predictive power in individuals with MCI, the researchers are currently improving their methods using proprietary DNA sequencing technology owned by Wasatch Biolabs (WBL), Resonant's clinical laboratory service provider.

Beyond Alzheimer's disease, Resonant is also expanding the application of this technology to other neurodegenerative conditions with cell-specific pathologies such as Parkinson's Disease and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Resonant is committed to creating novel testing solutions for early detection to provide clinicians, researchers, and individuals with the tools to effectively diagnose, treat, and manage neurodegenerative disease. They expect to launch their Alzheimer's test in Q1 of 2024.

Resonant is a subsidiary of Renew Biotechnologies that specializes in the identification and development of disruptive biotech innovations from the university setting. Resonant currently owns the intellectual property to multiple tests that accurately monitor neuron-derived DNA in the blood, as the amount of DNA released from dying neurons directly correlates with neurodegeneration. Using this technology, Resonant is working toward the development and distribution of diagnostic tests for several neurodegenerative conditions. Resonant's vision to slow these diseases meshes early, accurate diagnoses with clinically relevant therapeutic and lifestyle interventions. With the completion of their initial proof of concept studies in Alzheimer's disease, Resonant is actively working to bring their technology to patients of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative conditions, and to individuals seeking to mitigate their risk.

Frontiers in Neuroscience is a leading journal in its field, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research across specialties and disciplines within neuroscience. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, clinicians and beyond.

