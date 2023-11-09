Xinhua Silk Road: Wuliangye shines at 6th CIIE to embrace new opportunities for international cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese Baijiu maker Wuliangye actively participated in the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which kicked off last Sunday in China's economic hub Shanghai.

Photo shows the site of the6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai (PRNewswire)

As a core supporting enterprise and a "diamond member" of the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, Wuliangye has deeply involved in the this year's expo, which aims to share new opportunities for international cooperation and inject strong impetus into promoting the building of an open world economy and the global economic recovery and prosperity.

During the 6th CIIE, Jiang Wenge, vice chairman and general manager of Wuliangye Yibin Co., Ltd., attended the opening ceremony of the Expo and delivered speeches at a sub-forum themed "Understanding New Consumption Trends and Tapping New Consumption Potential" during the 6th Hongqiao International Economic Forum and the 16th Belt and Road Eco-Agriculture and Food Safety Forum (BREAFF).

At this year's CIIE, Wuliangye upgraded its exhibition area to further promote the excellent traditional Chinese culture and showcase the profound Chinese Baijiu culture to global customers.

In the Wuliangye Cultural Experience Center, featuring Chinese elements such as plum and bamboo, Chinese painting and calligraphy, a number of core baijiu products and cultural creative products of Wuliangye are displayed, showing the profound heritage of Chinese Baijiu and the pursuit of harmony and beauty, which helped the world understand the innovative development concept and sustainable development path of China's leading baijiu enterprises.

Perfectly combined with the design elements of the CIIE, Wuliangye also launched its creative and culture products including a series of mystery boxes at the 6th CIIE, which drew wide attention during the expo.

It is learned that Wuliangye has participated in the CIIE for six consecutive years. In the future, the company will promote more excellent cultures with Chinese characteristics and Chinese wisdom to the world, and help China better connect with the world.

The sixth CIIE runs from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai. As the world's first import-themed national-level expo, it has been held in the eastern Chinese metropolis annually since 2018.

