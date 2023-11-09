TEDCO Headquarters is Moving

New Downtown Columbia location strategically located to accelerate innovation, provide more accessibility and drive productivity

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, today announced its move to a new office space in Downtown Columbia's Merriweather District, effective Q1 2024.

"This move represents more than a change of scenery – it's a testament to TEDCO's strategic decision making aimed at enhancing our support for Maryland's innovation ecosystem," said Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO CEO. "We want to thank Howard Hughes and Cresa's Scott Wingrat and Avery Rand for their efforts in identifying this transformative new space in Downtown Columbia – the third largest market under Washington, D.C., and Baltimore."

TEDCO will move to 10960 Grantchester Way, Suite 110, located in Columbia, Md., a city that has been named the "best city for jobs in America" by WalletHub three years in a row, the "happiest city in the U.S." by WalletHub in 2021, was ranked in the top 5% for job growth, and more.

Furthermore, with this central location, TEDCO will allow the organization to continue to be a hub for technology innovation, support the growth of an inclusive and diverse Maryland ecosystem, and, thanks to the central location, promote more opportunities for entrepreneurs and ecosystem collaborators to interact with TEDCO staff.

"TEDCO is a great fit for Downtown Columbia's thriving ecosystem," said Kristi Smith, president of the Maryland region for Howard Hughes. "Downtown Columbia is perfectly positioned to meet the demands of today's workforce with our city's convenient location, high-quality office space with walkable amenities, access to top talent and an environment that provides a wonderful quality of life for all. We look forward to collaborating with TEDCO in its mission to bring more innovative companies to life."

This relocation exemplifies TEDCO's adaptability and flexibility, as it moves to a dynamic space, tailored to provide more accessibility to the ecosystem.

The move will be executed without disruption to services and TEDCO looks forward to welcoming the ecosystem to its new home soon. For more information, visit www.tedcomd.com.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

About Downtown Columbia®

A Howard Hughes community, Downtown Columbia is located at the center of Columbia, MD, one of the first master planned communities in the U.S. founded by legendary developer James W. Rouse in 1967. Conveniently located between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Columbia comprises 16,450 acres including ten completed residential villages and a deep pipeline of commercial development opportunities within its downtown. At full buildout, the redeveloped 391 acres of Downtown Columbia will include three new and reconfigured neighborhoods—the Merriweather District®, Lakefront District and Central District—featuring more than 14 million square feet of residential, office, hotel, retail, cultural, and public uses including public parks, trails and more. For more information about the redevelopment of Downtown Columbia please visit www.howardhughes.com/maryland.



About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

Media Contacts

Tammi Thomas, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, TEDCO, tthomas@tedcomd.com

Casey Jones, Marketing Director, Howard Hughes Holdings, Inc., casey.jones@howardhughes.com

