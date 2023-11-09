Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated "We are pleased to report strong results in the second quarter in which we generated $0.47 per share of net investment income and increased net asset value. During the quarter we made six new investments resulting in portfolio growth of $23 million at fair value, bringing the total portfolio to $212 million at fair value. On September 27, 2023, we declared our third quarter dividend of $0.46 per share which represents an annualized dividend yield of 12.2%."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2023
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$3.08
$0.47
$8.41
$1.39
Net unrealized gain included in earnings
1.05
0.16
2.81
0.47
Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments
(0.05)
(0.01)
(0.06)
(0.01)
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$4.08
$0.62
11.16
1.85
Distributions
(3.19)
(0.48)
(8.22)
(1.36)
Other weighted average share adjustments(1)
—
(0.02)
—
(0.03)
Net asset value
104.7
$15.10
104.7
$15.10
Weighted average shares outstanding
6,584,179
6,044,958
__________________________________
(1)
Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions)
As of
As of
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Investments at fair value
$211.8
$157.5
Total assets
$214.7
$174.4
Net assets
$104.7
$80.3
Shares outstanding
6,935,054
5,483,433
Net asset value per share
$15.10
$14.64
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2023
New investments
$27.1
$68.5
Repayments of investments
(4.8)
(17.4)
Net activity
$22.3
$51.1
As of
As of
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Number of portfolio company investments
37
25
Number of debt investments
36
24
Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (2)
Cash
12.0 %
11.0 %
Fee amortization
0.5 %
0.4 %
Total
12.5 %
11.4 %
Weighted average yield on total investments (3)
Cash
11.5 %
10.7 %
Fee amortization
0.5 %
0.4 %
Total
12.0 %
11.1 %
_________________________
(2)
The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other
(3)
The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to
Results of Operations
Investment income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $6.1 million and $16.3 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $3.1 million and $7.9 million, respectively, net of $1.0 million and $3.0 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $0.8 million and $2.0 million (all of which were waived by the Advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.4 million and $1.0 million (net of $0.2 million and $0.5 million which were waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), capital gains incentive fees of $0.1 million and $0.2 million, which are not currently payable, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $2.3 million and $5.8 million, respectively (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.1 million and $0.3 million, other expenses totaled $0.4 million and $1.0 million, and expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor of ($0.1) and ($0.4), respectively.
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, net investment income was $3.1 million and $8.4 million, or $0.47 and $1.39 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 6,584,179 and 6,044,958, respectively.
The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of $1.0 million and $2.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.1 million and $11.2 million, or $0.62 and $1.85 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 6,584,179 and 6,044,958, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2023, the Company's amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Signature Bank (as amended from time to time, the "Commitment Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $50.0 million on a committed basis. On March 10, 2023, Signature Bank was placed into receivership by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), however, the Commitment Facility remained in full force and effect. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had $45.0 million and $80.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Commitment Facility, respectively.
On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $150.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had $60.8 million and $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.
Recent Portfolio Activity
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended September 30, 2023:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
New Investment
July 7, 2023
Madison Logic, Inc.*
Provider of B2B account based marketing services
$
461,351
Equity
New Investment
July 31, 2023
EHI Buyer, Inc
Provider of design, engineering, installation, and
systems
$
2,820,685
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
1,410,343
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
3,149,231
Revolver Commitment
$
492,017
Equity
New Investment
August 2, 2023
Compost 360 Acquisition, LLC
Organic waste recycler and producer of compost,
$
5,915,156
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
2,609,627
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
2,919,023
Revolver Commitment
$
208,069
Equity
New Investment
August 3, 2023
Morgan Electrical Group
Provider of commercial electrical services
$
2,022,258
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
1,304,682
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
717,227
Revolver Commitment
$
194,900
Equity
New Investment
August 7, 2023
The Hardenbergh Group, Inc
Provider of temporary professional staffing of
$
4,783,836
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
1,679,360
Revolver Commitment
$
264,885
Equity
New Investment
August 8, 2023
Green Intermediateco II, Inc
Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and
$
6,361,759
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
2,002,253
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
194,512
Equity
___________________________
*
Existing portfolio company
Events Subsequent to September 30, 2023
The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through November 9, 2023. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.
Investment Portfolio
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to September 30, 2023:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
Add-On Investment
October 11, 2023
Impact Home Services LLC*
Provides of garage door, electrical, and plumbing
$
237,583
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
7,582
Equity
Add-On Investment
October 16, 2023
Equine Network, LLC*
Provider of content, information, tech-enabled
$
420,616
Senior Secured – First Lien
Add-On Investment
October 31, 2023
2X LLC*
Provider of outsourced digital B2B marketing-
$
659,771
Senior Secured – First Lien
__________________________
*
Existing portfolio company
Credit Facility
On February 1, 2022, the Company entered into a revolving credit and security agreement with Signature Bank as subsequently amended (the "Commitment Facility"). On March 10, 2023, Signature Bank was placed into receivership by the FDIC and on March 12, 2023, the FDIC created Signature Bridge Bank, N.A. ("Signature Bridge") to take over the operations of Signature Bank. Signature Bridge serviced the Commitment Facility until October 23, 2023. On October 23, 2023, Goldman Sachs Bank USA ("Goldman Sachs") became the servicer under the Commitment Facility. As of November 9, 2023, the Commitment Facility remained in full force and effect and is now serviced by Goldman Sachs. Any amounts borrowed under the Commitment Facility will mature, and all accrued and unpaid interest thereunder will be due and payable, on December 31, 2023.
The outstanding balance under the Commitment Facility as of November 9, 2023 was $45.0 million and the outstanding balance under the Credit Facility was $64.2 million.
Sale of Unregistered Securities
Since September 30, 2023, the Company also issued 12,050 common shares of beneficial interest for aggregate proceeds of $0.2 million under the Company's dividend reinvestment plan.
About Stellus Private Credit BDC
The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
September 30, 2023
(unaudited)
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$
211,762,646
$
157,504,755
Cash and cash equivalents
1,089,671
15,469,823
Interest receivable
1,502,820
1,030,274
Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)
82,743
165,638
Deferred offering costs
65,439
54,394
Related party receivable
136,566
9,620
Prepaid expenses
25,423
133,004
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
28,108
26,996
Total Assets
$
214,693,416
$
174,394,504
LIABILITIES
Credit Facilities payable
$
104,722,903
$
79,448,134
Short-term loan payable
—
11,250,000
Dividends payable
3,190,125
1,809,533
Unearned revenue
864,150
539,634
Income incentive fee payable
353,142
328,196
Capital gains incentive fee payable
224,532
—
Interest payable
286,594
563,241
Administrative services payable
101,331
66,064
Income tax payable
19,814
7,471
Deferred tax liability
56,622
—
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
124,552
119,274
Total Liabilities
$
109,943,765
$
94,131,547
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Net Assets
$
104,749,651
$
80,262,957
NET ASSETS
Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares
$
69,351
$
54,834
Paid-in capital
102,478,935
80,950,845
Total distributable earnings (loss)
2,201,365
(742,722)
Net Assets
$
104,749,651
$
80,262,957
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
214,693,416
$
174,394,504
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
15.10
$
14.64
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
INVESTMENT INCOME
Interest income
$
6,042,784
$
2,583,194
$
15,933,509
$
4,189,423
Other income
96,972
46,509
335,525
87,860
Total Investment Income
$
6,139,756
$
2,629,703
$
16,269,034
$
4,277,283
OPERATING EXPENSES
Management fees
$
763,066
$
396,989
$
2,031,626
$
788,354
Income incentive fees
529,714
168,479
1,437,391
246,156
Capital gains incentive fee
99,640
—
224,532
—
Professional fees
142,356
92,630
522,867
317,694
Organization costs
—
—
1,000
90,184
Amortization of deferred offering costs
25,108
67,151
123,837
164,982
Administrative services expenses
103,415
48,843
298,089
157,242
Trustees' fees
40,000
40,000
120,000
118,000
Insurance expense
20,530
20,530
60,921
61,326
Valuation fees
20,572
—
38,846
—
Interest expense and other fees
2,312,758
699,425
5,838,668
1,050,096
Income tax expense
3,953
—
20,643
—
Other general and administrative expenses
22,386
32,607
103,409
80,976
Total Operating Expenses
$
4,083,498
$
1,566,654
$
10,821,829
$
3,075,010
Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by
$
(1,022,379)
$
(476,464)
$
(2,952,608)
$
(1,113,186)
Net Operating Expenses
$
3,061,119
$
1,090,190
$
7,869,221
$
1,961,824
Net Investment Income
$
3,078,637
$
1,539,513
$
8,399,813
$
2,315,459
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
$
8,599
$
2,146
$
19,920
$
2,146
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on
1,054,344
(522,403)
2,801,721
(713,013)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign
(9,918)
(105,040)
(3,725)
(104,461)
Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on
(56,622)
$
—
$
(56,622)
$
—
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from
$
4,075,040
$
914,216
$
11,161,107
$
1,500,131
Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and
$
0.47
$
0.37
$
1.39
$
0.70
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from
$
0.62
$
0.22
$
1.85
$
0.45
Weighted Average Common Shares of
6,584,179
4,165,010
6,044,958
3,311,178
Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted
$
0.48
$
0.19
$
1.36
$
0.23
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDITBDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)
Common Shares of
Beneficial Interest
Total
Number of
Par
Paid-in
distributable
shares
value
capital
(loss) gain
Net Assets
Balances at December 31, 2021
—
$
—
$
—
$
(532,845)
$
(532,845)
Net investment income
—
—
—
76,851
76,851
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
—
—
—
(108,048)
(108,048)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
2,333,334
23,333
34,976,667
—
35,000,000
Balances at March 31, 2022
2,333,334
$
23,333
$
34,976,667
$
(564,042)
$
34,435,958
Net investment income
—
—
—
699,095
699,095
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
—
—
—
(82,562)
(82,562)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
579
579
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
1,355,013
13,550
19,986,450
—
20,000,000
Balances at June 30, 2022
3,688,347
$
36,883
$
54,963,117
$
53,070
$
55,053,070
Net investment income
—
—
—
1,539,513
1,539,513
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
2,146
2,146
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
—
—
—
(522,403)
(522,403)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
(105,040)
(105,040)
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(774,553)
(774,553)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
1,450,393
14,504
21,339,823
—
21,354,327
Balances at September 30, 2022
5,138,740
$
51,387
$
76,302,940
$
192,733
$
76,547,060
Balances at December 31, 2022
5,483,433
$
54,834
$
80,950,845
$
(742,722)
$
80,262,957
Net investment income
—
—
—
2,637,999
2,637,999
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
3,475
3,475
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
—
—
—
(72,026)
(72,026)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
6,220
6,220
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(2,306,409)
(2,306,409)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
349,546
3,496
5,115,958
—
5,119,454
Balances at March 31, 2023
5,832,979
$
58,330
$
86,066,803
$
(473,463)
$
85,651,670
Net investment income
—
—
—
2,683,177
2,683,177
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
7,846
7,846
Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
—
—
—
1,819,403
1,819,403
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
(27)
(27)
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(2,720,486)
(2,720,486)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
349,945
3,499
5,152,116
—
5,155,615
Balances at June 30, 2023
6,182,924
$
61,829
$
91,218,919
$
1,316,450
$
92,597,198
Net investment income
—
—
—
3,078,637
3,078,637
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
8,599
8,599
Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
—
—
—
1,054,344
1,054,344
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
(9,918)
(9,918)
Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments
(56,622)
(56,622)
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(3,190,125)
(3,190,125)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
752,130
7,522
11,260,016
—
11,267,538
Balances at September 30, 2023
6,935,054
$
69,351
$
102,478,935
$
2,201,365
$
104,749,651
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDITBDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
11,161,107
$
1,500,131
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
Purchases of investments
(68,472,583)
(135,023,930)
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
17,370,805
6,925,278
Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments
(2,801,721)
713,013
Net change in unrealized depreciation foreign currency translations
3,725
104,461
Increase in investments due to PIK
(217)
—
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
(359,012)
(114,567)
Deferred tax provision
56,622
—
Amortization of loan structure fees
442,513
277,541
Amortization of deferred offering costs
123,837
164,982
Changes in other assets and liabilities
Increase in interest receivable
(472,546)
(861,191)
Increase in other receivable
—
(1,246,743)
Increase in related party receivable
(126,946)
(43,105)
Decrease (increase) in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor
82,895
(324,831)
Decrease in prepaid expenses
107,581
50,650
Decrease in due to affiliate
—
(460,085)
Decrease in trustees' fees payable
—
(42,000)
Increase in administrative services payable
35,267
106,190
(Decrease) increase in interest payable
(276,647)
233,971
Increase in income incentive fees payable
24,946
246,156
Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable
224,532
—
Increase in unearned revenue
324,516
498,153
Increase in income tax payable
12,343
—
Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities
5,278
(173,855)
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
$
(42,533,705)
$
(127,469,781)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
$
21,542,607
$
76,354,327
Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued
(134,882)
(139,542)
Stockholder distributions paid
(6,836,428)
(774,553)
Borrowings under Credit Facilities
96,600,000
90,290,000
Repayments of Credit Facilities
(71,415,000)
(34,890,000)
Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities
(352,744)
(1,236,457)
Short-term loan (repayments) borrowings
(11,250,000)
9,000,000
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
$
28,153,553
$
138,603,775
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
(14,380,152)
$
11,133,994
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period
15,469,823
—
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
$
1,089,671
$
11,133,994
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
Cash paid for interest expense
$
5,672,802
$
539,122
Increase in deferred offering costs
11,045
4,328
Income and excise tax paid
8,300
—
Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan
442,606
—
Increase in dividends payable
1,380,592
—
