staffdna® Ranks No.1 in the 2023 SMU Dallas 100 Fastest-growing Private Companies in Dallas Fort Worth

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- staffdna® was named among the fastest-growing companies at the annual Dallas 100 Entrepreneur Awards Gala, held November 2 at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas. At the gala, Southern Methodist University's Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship recognized the privately held Dallas companies that made the list.

This year, staffdna® CEO Sheldon Arora became the only founder and leader to make the Dallas 100 for not just one, but two companies. Each company made the top 5, with staffdna® ranking No.1, and LiquidAgents Healthcare, staffdna®'s sister company, ranking No.5.

staffdna®'s patent-pending technology is changing everything about the way healthcare candidates in all professions and specialties find the highest-paying opportunities for every type of job: Travel, Staff, Local, and Per Diem. Additional app features streamline the way candidates find, book, and manage their careers, offering unparalleled transparency while removing recruiting biases through platform technology.

Mr. Arora said, "staffdna® is bringing the hiring possibilities of the future to the healthcare space today, and we intend on taking this technology to other industries outside of healthcare." He added, "I'm thankful to the staffdna® team, clients, vendors and suppliers – without this ecosystem, we wouldn't be this successful."

staffdna®'s sister company, LiquidAgents Healthcare, has provided clinical staffing solutions to healthcare for over twenty years. Ranking No.5 in this year's Dallas 100 marks yet another milestone in an incredible story of ongoing growth and commitment to excellence in providing the healthcare industry with tech-enabled staffing solutions and concierge-level service.

Companies in the Dallas 100 are ranked on percentage of growth and absolute dollar growth over the previous three years, with an emphasis on economic contributions to the Dallas-Fort Worth area economy. To qualify, companies must have revenue earnings between $500,000 to $100 million.

Established in Plano, TX in 2020, staffdna® is at the forefront of changing everything about the digital career landscape. The company's tech platform empowers healthcare professionals and medical facilities through unparalleled transparency and control over the hiring process, matching professionals with the highest paying opportunities in Travel, Staff, Local, and Per Diem, across an array of settings nationwide. staffdna® has received numerous accolades, including recognition as a World-Changing Technology by Fast Company, recognition in The Dallas 100, and being named a Best Place to Work by Modern Healthcare.

