IGT Signs Retail and Mobile Sports Betting Agreement with Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino in Puerto Rico

IGT PlaySports™ technology and services will enable Puerto Rico's first casino brand-led sportsbooks, PlayBets by Ponce Plaza

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it is growing its sports betting presence in Puerto Rico via a multi-year IGT PlaySports technology and services agreement with Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino. Located in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the casino will leverage IGT PlaySports' award-winning technology and experienced trading advisory services team to power Puerto Rico's first casino brand-led retail and mobile sportsbook, PlayBets by Ponce Plaza.

"IGT has been a valued Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino gaming equipment supplier for many years, and we are thrilled to expand our strategic alliance and entertainment portfolio with PlayBets by Ponce Plaza, our soon-to-launch IGT PlaySports-powered sportsbook," said Ramon Muñoz, Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino General Manager. "Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino has been serving the local community since 2008 and we could not be prouder to be the first casino operator in Puerto Rico to run and operate its own sportsbook and to give sports fans an amazing betting experience backed by a local operator who they know and trust."

"IGT PlaySports looks forward to helping Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino deliver the excitement of multi-channel sports betting to fans in the region through our proven technology and comprehensive services," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "By adding sports betting to their gaming enterprise, Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino will be equipped with a valuable new player acquisition tool that will drive new customers to the property and enhance the overall experience at the hotel."

As part of IGT PlayDigital, IGT PlaySports was named "Sportsbook Supplier of the Year" in the 2023 SBC North America Awards. IGT PlaySports powers sportsbooks at more than 90 gaming venues across North America. For more information visit igt.com/playsports or follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

