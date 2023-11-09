Ekouaer Unveils Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals Across Amazon and Official Website

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekouaer, the esteemed fashion brand specializing in high-quality and comfortable sleepwear and loungewear, is excited to announce its forthcoming Black Friday & Cyber Monday campaign. The promotion will showcase a wide range of savings and exclusive offers, accessible on both the Amazon store and the official Ekouaer website.

Set to run from November 17th to November 27th, Ekouaer's Black Friday and Cyber Monday event assures a range of exclusive deals aimed at enhancing the shopping experience for consumers worldwide. The official Ekouaer website will be hosting the 'Black Friday / Cyber Monday Crazy Sale,' while the Amazon store will feature the 'Black Friday / Cyber Monday Big Sale.'

The campaign will provide an excellent opportunity for shoppers who have been contemplating a wardrobe refresh. Some of the products included in the sale are:

The Ekouaer 2 Pack Women's Scoop Neck Tops are designed with a unique scoop neck and a flattering fit, making them suitable for all seasons. They're made from a soft, skin-friendly fabric that's smooth to the touch, ensuring both comfort and durability. These tops are stylish and versatile, pairing well with either leggings or jeans for a variety of occasions.

The Ekouaer Women's Silk Satin Pajamas Set is made from a unique satin fabric. This classic sleepwear gives wearers softness and has a lightweight feel. These pyjamas are the perfect choice for sleepwear or lounging.

The Ekouaer Lounge Set for Women offers a premium 100% polyester knit fabric. This two-piece set includes a cozy knit sweater top with wide-leg long pants, perfect for lounging. With fabric ensuring ultra-softness, breathability, and durability, it is designed for a laid back yet comfortably stylish appearance.

The Ekouaer Christmas Family Matching Pajamas provide comfort and warmth in a festive style. Crafted from soft micro-fleece lined fabric, these pajamas feature a variety of catchy patterns for the whole family. The button-front design and elastic waist ensure a perfect fit, making them ideal for Christmas morning pictures or lounging during the holiday season.

Customers can anticipate an exceptional array of offers during the campaign, including sitewide discounts. With the purchase of one item, a 35% discount is applied to the second item. When two items are purchased, a 60% discount is applied to the third item. Furthermore, the purchase of three items allows for the fourth item to be received free of charge. Additionally, a Flash Sale features selected items with discounts of up to 70%, and each purchase includes a complimentary gift of an eye mask. To enhance the shopping experience, free shipping is provided on all orders.

For more information and to explore the collection available during the event, visit Ekouaer's official website, Instagram and the Amazon store.

About Ekouaer

Established in 2015, Ekouaer is a distinguished fashion brand committed to delivering exceptional sleepwear. With a firm focus on fabric innovation and style, Ekouaer meticulously refines sleepwear comfort by conducting thorough tests on a variety of fabric combinations, using an extensive range of breathable, luxurious options.

Devoted to its mission of bringing high quality and comfortable clothing to their customers, Ekouaer serves tens of millions of users in more than 180 countries and regions around the world. Ekouaer's persistent commitment to sourcing the finest materials sets an exemplary standard in comfortable, sophisticated loungewear experiences.

