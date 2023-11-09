dtSearch® Release Extends Enterprise and Developer File Format Support; Also Enhances Developer SDK with Docker Sample Code and Beta Covering a 5th 64-Bit Platform

dtSearch enterprise and developer products instantly searches terabytes across a wide range of online and offline data; products can run "on premises" or from the cloud

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dtSearch announces the release of version 2023.02 of its enterprise and developer product line for instantly searching terabytes of online and offline data. The product line's proprietary document filters cover popular "Office" formats, website data, databases, compression formats, and emails with attachments. dtSearch products can run either "on premises" at organizations or in a cloud environment such as on Azure or AWS.

The release adds new image/sound/video metadata support across 11 different file formats, with the updates covering both dtSearch's enterprise products and the dtSearch Engine developer SDK.

For dtSearch Engine developers, the release further adds sample code demonstrating use of the dtSearch Engine SDK in an ASP.NET Core application running in a Windows (NanoServer) or Linux Docker container.

The release also includes additional dtSearch Engine SDK sample code for NuGet package deployment with a range of dependencies.

A new beta adds a 64-bit Windows ARM dtSearch Engine build to the dtSearch Engine's current 64-bit support covering Windows and Linux Intel 64-bit and macOS including Apple Silicon ARM and Intel-based macOS.

Terabyte Indexer. dtSearch enterprise and developer products can index a terabyte of text spanning multiple folders, emails with nested attachments, online data and other databases in a single index. The products can create and search any number of terabyte indexes.

Concurrent, Multithreaded Searching. Indexed search is typically instantaneous, even in a concurrent search environment covering terabytes of mixed online and offline data. For online use, dtSearch products have no limits on the number of concurrent search threads. Updating indexes to reflect new content does not affect instant multithreaded concurrent searching.

Document Filters and Supported Data Types. dtSearch's proprietary document filters support Microsoft Office files, OpenOffice files, PDFs, compression formats, emails along with nested attachments, web-ready data, and more, along with browser display with highlighted hits. The release adds metadata support for 11 different image/sound/video file formats. The dtSearch Engine SDK makes dtSearch's document filters directly available to developers.

25+ Search Features; International Languages; Forensics-Oriented Search. The dtSearch product line has over 25 full-text and metadata hit-highlighted search options, with integrated relevancy ranking across multiple data repositories. Unicode support covers hundreds of international languages with special double-byte Asian character options and handling of right-to-left text like Arabic and Hebrew. Forensics-oriented options include identifying credit card numbers in data and hash value generation and search. The dtSearch Engine adds developer-oriented search features like faceted search and granular data classification.

dtSearch Engine SDKs. The SDKs provide C++, Java and current .NET APIs for X64 Windows, X64 Linux, and macOS (including Apple Silicon ARM and Intel-based macOS). Along with API access to dtSearch's general search features and document filters, APIs cover faceted search and granular data classification using any number of full-text and metadata parameters. The release expands the sample code covering Docker container and NuGet deployment. 64-bit ARM for Windows support is now in beta.

About dtSearch®, dtSearch.com

The Smart Choice for Text Retrieval® since 1991, the dtSearch product line instantly searches terabytes of text. Along with enterprise and developer text retrieval, the company has its own document filters, offering parsing, extraction, conversion and searching of a broad range of data formats. Supported data types encompass databases, website data, popular "Office" formats, compression formats, and emails with attachments. dtSearch products meet some of the largest-capacity text retrieval needs in the world. The company has distributors worldwide with coverage on six continents. Please see dtSearch.com for hundreds of reviews and case studies, as well as fully-functional evaluation copies.

