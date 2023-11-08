Preemadonna's Ed-Tech Nailbot Ignites Girls' Interest in STEM

Users reinvent smart beauty by building a Nailbot nail art printer and learning engineering skills to make their own makeup.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preemadonna - the inventor of Nailbot, the patented nail art printing system and creativity platform - is publicly debuting an educational kit version of Nailbot. The DIY Nailbot STEM Kit is a unique ed-tech STEM experience where users, primarily ages 10 and up, learn engineering principles and gain technical building skills to construct their own Nailbot nail art printer. This STEM Kit accelerates Preemadonna's mission to build connected creativity experiences to makers that are both fun and educational.

Preemadonna's Ed-Tech Nailbot Nail Art Printer Ignites Girls' Interest in STEM

Over the past six months, the DIY Nailbot STEM Kit has been piloted with STEM educators and pre-teen and teen ambassadors with rave reviews highlighting enhanced curiosity in STEM subjects among participants. The DIY Nailbot STEM Kit is now available on Preemadonna's website for promotional early access pricing while supplies last. Additional DIY Nailbot STEM Kits with new levels and engineering challenges are in development for a variety of skill and age levels. Users can also order the award winning fully constructed limited edition consumer Nailbot 1.0 Nail Art Printer on Preemadonna's website .

Young women are some of the most active and engaged consumers of nail products and drivers of creative culture. Preemadonna's Founder and CEO, Pree Walia explains that "we are thrilled to offer an immersive opportunity to learn how we made Nailbot and build a bot from the ground up. Preemadonna has plans to release additional STEM hands-on learning activities around our Nailbot technology. Our grassroots community is an integral part of our company and co-creators of the experiences we bring to market. Building the next big thing in creative culture means co-creating with and powering this community and the categories, like nail art, that they love. By doing so, we will reinvent smart beauty and forms of creative expression."

Stephanie Hein, a STEM educator tested the Kit. She says "I supervised a 12 year old and 14 year old who built the Nailbot STEM Kit over a two hour period. They had a great time building the bot! It was fun to watch them problem solve and collaborate together, and they were ultimately successful in assembling the kit. The Nailbot STEM Kit is an exciting product because I don't know of many STEM kits that you can build and then use for a specific purpose afterwards."

Key Features of the DIY Nailbot STEM Kit include:

Innovative Design: The kit includes both mechanical and electrical subassemblies and users can immediately print their nail art creations once the printer is fully built.

STEM Gateway: Through hands-on building and experimentation, girls gain a strong foundation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), preparing them for future educational and career opportunities.

Curriculum: The kit comes with a comprehensive educational physical and digital curriculum that guides girls through the process of building their Nailbots. The curriculum is designed to make learning easy and enjoyable, and was created by women in STEM.

Community: The kit is designed to be built with friends or family; and the end result can be used by the entire group.

In conjunction with the release, Preemadonna is partnering with Reinvented Magazine to offer the DIY Nailbot STEM Kit as part of Reinvented's auction for the Space Gala. The Space Gala hosted at the Kennedy Space Center on November 11, 2023 will be honoring several women in STEM and diversity leaders for their efforts to 'reinvent' STEM fields. For the second consecutive year, Preemadonna will also have a Nailbot printing activation at the event.

Caeley Looney, CEO of Reinvented Magazine shares that

"Reinvented is so excited to have Nailbot back at this year's Space Gala, but we are even more excited about the launch of the new Nailbot STEM Kit! Each year at our Space Gala, we bring 200+ women in STEM together to celebrate each other and the impact we've had on the next generation of girls in STEM, and this kit fits into that mission perfectly. It's so rare that you find something that really helps bridge this learning and interest gap for girls in STEM in middle school, and as an organization that's constantly finding ways to show girls that they don't need to decide between being a princess and being an engineer (they can be both!), we know that this Nailbot kit will help spark tremendous interest for young girls curious about engineering. "

About Preemadonna:

Preemadonna is a California based technology company that builds connected creativity and connected play products, platforms and experiences. Preemadonna's flagship Nailbot Printer, prints personalized art and photos on nails in five seconds. Experience the magic on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and YouTube .

Preemadonna has raised seed financing from Halogen VC, Version One Ventures, the Amazon Alexa Fund, Two Small Fish Ventures & other prominent angels and funds. Preemadonna has also involved its community in the company's journey through product and equity crowdfunding campaigns.

Preemadonna's past industry accolades include: CES Innovation Award Honoree; SXSW Pitch Finalist; TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield Finalist; Amazon Alexa Fund & All Raise Women Founders Represent Finalist; FounderMade Future of Beauty Winner

Contact:

Preemadonna

Pree Walia, CEO & Founder

pree@preemadonna.com

(650) 382-2268

www.preemadonna.com

Nailbot by Preemadonna (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Preemadonna Inc.