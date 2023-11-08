DailyPay Extends Partnership With Oak View Group to 125 Venues Nationwide for Landmark Deal Including NBA and NHL Arenas

Partnership Encompasses Thousands of Sports and Entertainment Employees From Arenas Across The Country Who Will Now Have The Financial Wellness Benefit of Earned Wage Access

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak View Group (OVG), the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries, and DailyPay , a leading financial technology company, today announced it has expanded the rollout of a first-of-its-kind OVG integration into venues across the U.S. The partnership will reach seven NBA and NHL sports teams and 125 venues across the country, and will bring DailyPay financial wellness benefits to all Oak View Group employees company-wide. The expansion comes following the regional-level launches of the program in select markets including UBS Arena at Belmont Park, NY, home of the NHL's New York Islanders; Xcel Energy Center, and the NHL's Minnesota Wild; and Toyota Center, and the NBA's Houston Rockets.

As part of the deal, OVG and OVG Alliance venues will offer DailyPay services to all their employees and will enable employees to access their earned wages in real-time, empowering them to pay bills, spend, save, and invest on their own schedule – not a scheduled payday. This innovative benefit provides employees with the ability to cover expenses, budget more effectively, and reduce financial stress.

OVG employees will also benefit from the platform's robust financial wellness tools, which include budgeting and savings features. By offering these resources, OVG reinforces its commitment to supporting its workforce in achieving greater financial security and independence and highlights the progressive approach OVG takes in responding to the evolving needs of its workforce. Recent research from Arizent/Employee Benefits News, commissioned by DailyPay, reveals that 80% of users say that the employee-offered financial wellness benefit has a positive influence on their financial habits.

"We are proud to partner with Oak View Group in their ongoing commitment to provide financial wellness benefits that help their team members achieve greater financial stability," said Kevin Coop, CEO, of DailyPay. "We applaud their employee-centric mission, recognizing the many dedicated employees who work hard to make LIVE events even more special."

OVG, known for its exceptional management of world-class venues, including arenas, stadiums, and convention centers, is dedicated to enhancing the employee experience across its diverse portfolio. The partnership with DailyPay represents a significant step towards achieving this goal.

Dan Griffis, president of OVG Global Partnerships said, "We believe that our employees are the heart of our organization, and therefore their well-being is of paramount importance to us. DailyPay's innovative solution aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our employees with the tools they need to thrive both personally and professionally. We're proud to collaborate with DailyPay on a partnership that puts all OVG employees first."

To show its commitment towards DailyPay's on-demand pay program and spread the message of how it recognizes the real behind-the-scenes heroes, the hourly shift workers including OVG Hospitality employees, ushers, guest services, and event staff personnel at Alliance venues will don an embroidered DailyPay patch on their uniforms, like a patch a professional sports athlete would wear on their jersey. As part of the program, hourly employees will be acknowledged for their service through various venue recognition programs such as "DailyPay Employee of the Month," which will be determined by votes cast by both fans and fellow venue workers.

Participating venues include 35 OVG360 venues, as well as; American Airlines Center and the NHL's Dallas Stars; Bridgestone Arena and the NHL's Nashville Predators; CapitalOne Arena and the NBA's Washington Wizards and the NHL's Washington Capitals; Spectrum Center and the NBA's Charlotte Hornets; Toyota Center and the NBA's Houston Rockets; UBS Arena and the NHL's New York Islanders; and Xcel Energy Center and the NHL's Minnesota Wild. In total, the partnership will reach approximately 65M+ fans in major venues across the U.S.

