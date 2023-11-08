AMERICAN WEEKEND ENTERTAINMENT TEAMS WITH NETCAPITAL FOR CAPITAL RAISE

American Weekend Entertainment, Inc. launches their Regulation Crowd Fund (CF) Raise on the Netcapital Funding Portal

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Weekend Entertainment, an innovative creator platform that enables GenZ fans of pop culture to curate and syndicate authentic multimedia content is proud to announce the launch of their RegCF round on Netcapital (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) The offering can be accessed at: https://netcapital.com/companies/aweinc

American Weekend Entertainment, Inc. launches their Regulation Crowd Fund (CF) Raise on Netcapital

American Weekend Entertainment, Inc. is the parent company of Music Daily, an audience network providing up-to-date news, reviews, and insights into the world of music. Created by and for Generation Z, the platform covers a broad spectrum of music genres, including pop, rock, and Hip Hop. Music Daily's Influencer Networks have the capability to engage subcultures, niche communities, and fandoms, enabling impactful marketing partnerships for reaching Generation Z on a significant scale.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of our capital raise on the Netcapital platform to drive further business growth and development" said Mel Adler, CEO of American Weekend Entertainment. "The fact that they emphasize compliance and specialize in CF Raises was a major factor in our selection process and collaborating with their team was a pleasure. I highly recommend them to any early-stage company seeking growth capital."

Netcapital.com is an SEC-registered funding portal empowering private companies to raise capital online, enabling investors from around the world to invest conveniently with just a few clicks. Securities offerings on the platform are accessible through individual offering pages, where companies provide product or service details, market size, competitive advantages, and financial documents. Companies can accept investments from virtually anyone, including friends, family, customers, and employees.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors , provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

About American Weekend Entertainment, Inc.

About American Weekend Entertainment, Inc. American Weekend Entertainment, Inc. (AWE) is a content agency dedicated to the emerging Generation Z culture. Founded by experienced music and digital executives, AWE recruits and mentors passionate fans of pop culture, leveraging AI to create multimedia content for omnichannel distribution. AWE is the parent company of Music Daily, a culture-first music and lifestyle network powered by Gen Z creators, creatives, and storytellers. Music Daily delivers the most relevant entertainment news through various online, social, and podcast channels, targeting subcultures, niche communities, and fandoms. Music Daily is a registered trademark of American Weekend Entertainment, Inc. For more information, please visit https://www.musicdaily.com and https://www.aweinc.tv .

