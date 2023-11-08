ADCOLOR Announces Speakers for ADCOLOR 2023 Conference

Speakers include Tracee Ellis Ross, Morris Chestnut and more

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting diverse professionals in the creative industries, today unveiled additional details for ADCOLOR 2023. The 3-day event – set to take place November 9 – 11 at the J.W. Marriott Los Angeles LA Live in Los Angeles, CA – will include a wide range of speakers, topics and events embodying this year's "Double Down & Double Up" theme.

"ADCOLOR is a platform where leaders and advocates in the creative industries can share wisdom and expertise on how to drive meaningful change in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion," said ADCOLOR Founder and President, Tiffany R. Warren. "We look forward to seeing how this year's programming will encourage our community to Double Down & Double Up through continued advocacy of historically excluded groups and strengthened efforts in DEI commitments."

This year's conference will be hosted by Author, Empowerment Speaker and Global Performance Director, Keanna "KJ Rose" Henson. KJ is affectionately known as "The Talent Whisperer," having worked alongside the likes of Lil Nas X, Elton John and Saweetie, among others. The author of "The Rose Effect: Eight Steps to Delivering the Performance of Your Life," KJ has been featured in Rolling Stone Magazine, Bloomberg News and NBC News Now for her work with Grammy Award-winning artists and fortune 500 companies, including Amazon, Google and Omnicom.

The 2023 event officially kicks off Thursday, November 9th with the annual FUTURES Hackathon, presented by Apple, and a welcome reception, presented by Diageo. Conference programming will then begin on Friday, November 10th with inspiring speakers including award-winning actress, producer, and CEO/Founder of PATTERN Beauty, Tracee Ellis Ross, who will be joining a conversation hosted by Amazon that discusses how Black, women-owned brands can build equity and sustainable growth. Also gracing the ADCOLOR stage will be NAACP Image Award-winning actor and host of "Rebuilding Black Wall Street" Morris Chestnut, who will join executives from OWN TV Network and GroupM Motion Entertainment to explore how these partners are working alongside advertisers to represent and connect with diverse audiences through powerful and inclusive storytelling.

The day will also feature thought leaders from various industries including Mike Van, President at Billboard; Denny Tu, CMO at IMAX; Tina Perry, President at OWN TV Network & OTT Streaming; Brandon Thompson, Vice President, Diversity + Inclusion at NASCAR; Zeke Lewis, President at Epic Records; Scottie Beam, Podcast Host, Media Personality at Raedio; Tamtam, Singer, Songwriter, Artist; Talitha Watkins, President and Head at ColorCreative Management & Productions; and many more.

The Conference will culminate in a panel conversation with this year's ADCOLOR | Adweek Beacon honorees:

Tesa Aragones , President of North America , AKQA

Jiah Choi , President, Wieden+Kennedy New York

Jordan Muse , President, MullenLowe East

Darla Price , President, Ogilvy

Jason White , President, Wieden+Kennedy Portland

These newly appointed agency presidents will talk about the importance of their new roles and what they see as the next chapter of DEI.

ADCOLOR will then close out ADCOLOR 2023 with the 17th Annual ADCOLOR Awards on Saturday, November 11th. These awards celebrate those who go above and beyond to make a difference and embody the organization's mission of "Rise Up, Reach Back." Those being recognized include this year's honorees, who range from changemakers such as DJ D-Nice and GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, to pioneering organizations such as Asians in Advertising and CultureCon.

The evening will also include ADCOLOR announcing the winners of its competitive categories. This includes awards such as DEI Executive of the Year, Ad of the Year, ADCOLOR Influencer and Rock Star. This year's class of nominees represent organizations such as Deutsch LA, Google, Meta, TikTok, and 72andSunny. The evening will conclude with an after-party featuring DJ M.O.S.

The full lineup of speakers and panels can be found on the ADCOLOR website . Virtual tickets are available for purchase as well as a limited number of ADCOLOR Conference tickets.

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

