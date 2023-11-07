TMX Group Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives from BMO Capital Markets, CIBC, TD Securities, Virtu Financial Inc., and Clearpool Group, joined Rizwan Awan, President, Equity Trading and Head of TMX Markets, Products & Services, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate the launch of Alpha-X™ and Alpha DRK™.

Alpha-X™ and Alpha DRK™ are two new equities' order books that aim to provide high-quality execution for natural order flow, limit adverse selection resulting from natural speed advantages in the trading ecosystem, and improve the overall trading experience for all participants.

These order books level the playing field for the natural investor with innovative tools designed for liquidity-providing participants. Offering advantages previously enjoyed by faster trading community members, Alpha-X™ and Alpha DRK™ allow all market participants to post orders with greater confidence.

