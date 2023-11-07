SentriLock Announces SentriKey Showing Service® Now Included for All Customers

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SentriLock, the leading provider of cutting-edge lockbox and showing service solutions, announced today that the Basic Tier of their popular SentriKey Showing Service® will now be included for all current and future lockbox customers.

The basic tier of SentriKey Showing Service® provides REALTORS® with a complete showing and client management tool to manage their listings, manage showing feedback, and facilitate scheduling for buyer and seller clients all within the same secure mobile app that they use to control property access.

"We continue to bring innovative solutions to REALTORS® and ensure we provide a trusted platform that does not turn REALTORS® livelihoods into data that can be used by others for their own purposes," said Scott Fisher, CEO of SentriLock. "Our integrated lockbox and scheduling management platform bring a fantastic set of tools for our customers to use. Making this showing service more widely available just made sense. We want our clients to have all the best tools they need so they can save time and concentrate on what they do best – helping their clients achieve their real estate dreams."

SentriLock is currently working with their current SentriKey Showing Service® customers to ensure that all customers have the option to remain within their current tier or upgrade to higher tiers. Agents and Brokerages will also be able to upgrade directly to higher tiers, which provide features like a full office dashboard and scheduling center, access to the concierge call center to schedule appointments, ability to sign clients up to the Client Connect app, and access to the enhanced features in the industry's first AI-Enabled assistant, SAM™, who assists agents in their day to day client appointments.

All SentriLock customers will now be able to take advantage of this offer. To start the conversation, please contact our sales team at sales@sentrilock.com.

"We cannot wait for our customers to have access to a great showing management product designed to be a part of our SentriLock ecosystem of products," said Andrew Sims, Vice President of Revenue. "This is a product designed and improved by the help of our REALTOR® members. It's not something we just bought and tried to make fit. We really see this full suite of products as well as integrations with other leading proptech partners as our future."

