ORTEC Serves Up an Innovative Menu of Supply Chain Optimization Solutions at the OPTIMUS 2023 Customer Conference

ORTEC Americas was joined by their Global Visionaries, Industry Experts, and Partners to Share their Purpose, Vision, and Ambition

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ORTEC, a global provider of leading end-to-end supply chain solutions developed specifically for the operational needs of manufacturers, retailers, and distributors, shared a look into their technology-focused future with ORTEC Americas customers and prospects. Joined by the corporate leadership team, the Americas team focused on adoption, change management, training, analytics and most importantly, partnership.

"By all accounts, Optimus 2023 was our best ever. The engagement from our customers and prospects was very strong; we not only showed our product roadmap but gave a peek into the potential future of optimization in an AI world, and we found time to introduce several prototype applications to the attendees," said Mat Witte, Senior Vice President, ORTEC Americas. "Most importantly, everyone learned the importance of adoption and change management in technology investments, and how to ensure the right partnerships for full adoption and ROI."

"ORTEC's commitment to our customers is unparalleled in the industry and spending three days with them in a forum where we share our ideas and welcome their feedback cements the strong relationships we have," commented Jeff Bailey, CEO ORTEC Americas. "I am so proud of the ORTEC team and their dedication to not only developing the technology our customers need and trust, but also with their ability to ensure we are a trusted partner now and in the future."

ORTEC global leadership, partners, customers, and industry experts participated in keynote discussions and solutions-focused panels. In addition to Marty Parker, Supply Chain Executive and UGA Lecturer, and Bill Matthews, Logistics Optimization Expert and Founder of Steamhammer Consulting, Logistics Strategist Mike Mulqueen provided his insight for keynote "The 2024 Supply Chain; Facts, Predictions, and Being Prepared."

"I was honored to be part of ORTEC's OPTIMUS conference, where attendees were highly engaged during the client solution presentations and solution-focused sessions," said Mike Mulqueen, Principal, Strategy and Innovation, JBF Consulting. "With ORTEC's focus on industry-specific solutions for North America, their optimization engine and cloud-native technology including Data and Analytics, offer highly-configurable solutions which allow customers to experience greater value faster."

ORTEC solutions deliver unparalleled efficiency and continuous improvement through advanced analytics, enhanced customer experience, and happier employees. ORTEC customers continually experience reduced operating costs, and measurable increases in capacity, service, and route adherence. Insights and planning tools help companies optimize their operation, culminating in unparalleled final-mile efficiency. In addition to reduced transportations costs, improved capacity, and enhanced customer service, ORTEC solutions allow customers to determine the importance of balancing cost of delivery, customer satisfaction, driver satisfaction, and environmental impact.

