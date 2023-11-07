LEVOIT ™ POWERS UP THE CORDLESS STICK VACUUM MARKET WITH LVAC-200

LEVOIT ™ POWERS UP THE CORDLESS STICK VACUUM MARKET WITH LVAC-200

Tangle-resistant LVAC-200 cleans brings incredible cleaning power, even for pet hair and dander

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VeSync Co's premier smart home product company Levoit has introduced its powerful LVAC-200 cordless stick vacuum designed to address the many pain points that exist with stick vacuums today. The ultra-convenient LVAC-200 brings strong and efficient cleaning, a long battery life, a large easy-empty dust bin, and 5-stage filtration to pick up and hold the smallest of dust, allergens, and dander.

Levoit LVAC-200 (PRNewswire)

Available for just $199.99 on Levoit.com and Amazon, the Levoit LVAC-200 cleans hardwood floors (up to 99.7%) and low-to-middle pile carpets incredibly effectively and efficiently, saving users time and money. Standout features include:

Its tangle-resistant design with a 2-in-1 rubber and cloth roller captures hair and fur to minimize roller tangles



With 180W of power and 80AW of suction power, the LVAC-200 will clean hardwood and carpet extremely efficiently



The LVAC-200's 5-stage filtration effectively addresses small particles, including allergens, pet hair and dander, and dust particles



A stick vacuum has never been easier to use - the lightweight and easy-to-maneuver LVAC-200 has the ability to lay flat to clean under furniture

Its long battery life ensures it can clean for up to 50 minutes in Eco Mode and 12 minutes in Turbo Mode without the floor brush attached *

Its dustbin can carry .58L of dirt and debris so the LVAC-200 can manage more cleaning in one run



Washable and reusable filters save time and reduce ongoing costs



The LVAC-200 features a removable battery for easy charging

"Building upon our robust and top-selling collection of home cleaning products, we're excited to enter the cordless stick vacuum market with a stellar product that delivers a solution to a customer problem, all at an affordable price," said Eric Bone, General Manager, VeSync Americas.

* Actual run time may vary based on power mode, battery conditions, floor type and/or attachments used

About Levoit

Levoit designs, manufactures and delivers award-winning smart home products that create clean and comfortable atmospheres. The brand's collection of air purifiers and humidifiers features industry-leading technologies and smart home applications based on extensive research and engineering. As part of the VeSync Family of Brands, Levoit has received worldwide recognition for its continued innovation in reliable, intuitive designs. To learn more, visit www.levoit.com.

Levoit (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Levoit