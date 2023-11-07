FENDER HONORS GRAMMY-WINNING ARTIST, MULTI-INSTRUMENTALIST, SONGWRITER, AND PRODUCER BRUNO MARS WITH ARTIST SIGNATURE STRATOCASTER® GUITAR

The Bruno Mars Stratocaster® Features the All New Mars Mocha Heirloom™ Finish, 1969 Vintage Stratocaster® Neck Shape and a Custom-Set of Bruno Mars Pickups that Personifies Mars' Unique Style and Showmanship

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announces the launch of the Bruno Mars Stratocaster® , a limited-edition celebration of the chart-topping artist, multi-instrumentalist, performer, songwriter and producer Bruno Mars. The Bruno Mars Stratocaster® guitar pays tribute to his trailblazing career, dazzling showmanship, and mastery of genre through the power of guitar. Bruno Mars' catalog is defined by air tight songwriting, stunning musicianship and a fearlessness in the face of genre and at the foundation of this iconic body of work is a fundamental appreciation of versatile musicality. The Bruno Mars Signature Stratocaster® has classic appeal with highly optimized features that keep the modern player in mind. Mars envisioned an instrument with class that could still appeal to the most technically driven shredders—and this signature guitar is just that.

Fourteen-time GRAMMY Award winner and thirty-time GRAMMY Award nominee Bruno Mars is a celebrated singer, songwriter, producer, and musician who has sold over 200 million singles worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. The 17x Multi-Platinum has earned an astonishing eight No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot 100. In 2015, Bruno dominated music charts with the hit single "Uptown Funk," which took home three GRAMMY Awards, including Record of the Year. In 2022, Mars and Anderson .Paak his Silk Sonic counterpart, took home four GRAMMY awards including Record Of The Year ("Leave The Door Open"), Song Of The Year ("Leave The Door Open"), Best R&B Performance ("Leave The Door Open"), and Best R&B Song ("Leave The Door Open"). Additionally, Mars became the first male and third act overall to have at least three top 5 Hot 100 hits from each of his first three albums, following only Mariah Carey and Beyoncé. Honorably, Mars is one of the few artists to have written and produced all of his No. 1 hits and has had a No. 1 song on the Hot 100 from each of his first three studio albums.

About creating the guitar, Mars said "I don't think of myself as a guitar player. I'm more of a frustrated songwriter. Every song is like a puzzle you have to solve, and a good guitar can bring something out of you that can help take you to the finish line. That's what I wanted from this guitar." He added, "It was also important to have a workhorse that I could depend on for performing live and writing in the studio, whether it be rhythm or lead."

The Bruno Mars Signature Stratocaster® is meticulously crafted with songwriters and performers in mind. It's a guitar that empowers artists to unleash their creativity and self-expression. Featuring the newest addition to Fender's vibrant library of colorways, the all new Mars Mocha Heirloom™ nitrocellulose lacquer finish, and Heirloom™ Aged Gold Hardware, gives this signature Strat® a worn-in feel straight out of the case. An accurate recreation of Mars' beloved 1969 Stratocaster® neck shape, the Bruno Mars Signature Stratocaster® features sleek, vintage elements, designed to be both played and admired. The 2-Point Synchronized Tremolo and Deluxe Locking Tuners provide enhanced tuning stability with modern convenience and the worn-in, Heirloom™ finish as well as the subtle leopard print accents, are nods to two of Mars' guitar playing heroes—Jimi Hendrix and Prince. Finally, the model comes loaded with a set of custom-voiced Bruno Mars pickups that will allow players to emulate Mars' buoyant tone and singing leads. With this Stratocaster® design and sound, guitarists everywhere have access to unlock endless creativity that helped turn Mars the artist, producer and songwriter he is today.

"We wanted to fashion a guitar that shows Fender's respect for the artists marking today's musical hall of fame, as well as displays Bruno Mars's supernova qualities," said Justin Norvell, EVP of Product at FMIC. "Bruno has been a tried and true Fender® player since the early days of his career and we're thrilled to include his signature among our roster. Between the all-new finish to the custom-voiced pickups, we're confident this will be one of our largest signature launches to date."

In true tradition, Fender's Artist Signature Series honors iconic musicians through product progression and storytelling, creating instruments inspired by the unique specifications of the world's greatest guitarists and bassists. Crafted from resonant ash, this guitar features sculpted American Ultra body contours for unmatched comfort and seamless access to high notes, watch Artur Menezes the Limited Edition Bruno Mars Stratocaster for a test drive.

Bruno Mars Stratocaster® Guitar ($2,999.99 USD, £3,149.00 GBP, €3,599.00EUR, $5,199.00 AUD, ¥431,200 JPY) Get ready to channel your inner 24K Magic with the irresistibly elegant Bruno Mars Stratocaster®. The Bruno Mars Stratocaster® is crafted from resonant ash with sculpted American Ultra body contours for superior comfort and unparalleled access to the upper registers of the fingerboard. The Mars Mocha Heirloom™ nitrocellulose lacquer finish creates a gracefully aged aesthetic while allowing for maximum resonance and pure tone. The 9.5"–12" compound-radius maple fingerboard and stainless-steel frets provide a silky, polished feel for smooth bending and effortless playability. The custom Bruno Mars Stratocaster® pickups are fine-tuned to achieve Bruno's favorite tones for classic Strat® sparkle and singing lead sounds. The 2-Point Synchronized Tremolo and Deluxe Locking Tuners provide enhanced tuning stability with modern convenience, while a full complement of Heirloom™ Aged Gold Hardware gives this high-performance guitar the broken-in look and feel of a well-used, treasured instrument. Also included are a custom leopard print strap and an extra 3-ply mint green pickguard. A guitar as bold and electrifying as the man himself, the Bruno Mars Stratocaster® is a must-have for players seeking classic Strat® sparkle with a silky twist.

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) – whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

