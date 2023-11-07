DrugBank adds ASHP data to knowledgebase, improving user experience and data reliability

Key partnership combines both organization's strengths at delivering reliable, trusted data, and improved health outcomes.

EDMONTON, AB, November 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DrugBank has kicked off their role as a key distributor of the American Society for Health-System Pharmacists's (ASHP) data. ASHP's full suite of drug information has been integrated into and made available through DrugBank, bringing together both company's offerings to provide streamlined access to a broader range of high quality products.

ASHP has long served as the authority on drug information for pharmacists and medical professionals around the world, while DrugBank's powerful knowledgebase has become the destination for robust and reliable biomedical information. This integration demonstrates a commitment to delivering the highest quality products and services through advanced technologies.

DrugBank has integrated ASHP's ready-to-use suite of drug information including more than 1,550 monographs covering most prescription and over-the-counter medications and vaccines available in the US. Together, this integration is expected to improve consumer safety, provide users a stronger understanding of trends across categories and the research landscape, and enhance analytic capabilities.

On a mission to remove the barriers that disorganised data presents, Mike Wilson , DrugBank CEO, sees this move as a vital step toward more effective healthcare. "Partnering with ASHP allows us to address an industry gap that is hindering medical professionals's ability to do their best work," he remarks. "ASHP's data not only broadens the scope of information we're providing, it creates opportunities for bigger discoveries to happen faster than ever."

ASHP customers can expect increased reliability of data delivery and frequency, as well as easy access to authoritative, up-to-date, evidence-based information. DrugBank's customer base, which includes 13 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and users in more than 24 countries, have also gained access to ASHP's evidence-based information.

ABOUT DRUGBANK

DrugBank is the world's first intelligent and comprehensive drug knowledge platform. With the help of artificial intelligence, our expert team authors, verifies, and structures all of the latest biomedical information so that it can be used to its fullest potential. www.drugbank.com

ABOUT ASHP

ASHP is the largest association of pharmacy professionals in the United States, representing 60,000 pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in all patient care settings. www.ashp.org , www.SafeMedication.com .

