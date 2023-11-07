Bernhard Capital-Backed Grace Hebert Curtis Acquires HAHNFELD HOFFER STANFORD ARCHITECTS

Adds Complementary Education and Civic Expertise in the North Texas Market

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hebert Curtis Architects ("GHC"), a leading architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firm delivering innovative and functional projects for diverse market sectors, today announced it has acquired Hahnfeld Hoffer Stanford ("HHS"), one of the largest independent architecture firms in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since 1963, HHS has provided architecture, master planning, and interior design services, including building information modeling, to clients primarily in the higher education, K-12, and commercial markets.

In September 2022, Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard Capital"), a services- and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, launched a dedicated AEC platform in connection with an investment in GHC. With the addition of HHS, GHC will add deep and meaningful education and civic market expertise to its platform, while establishing a presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, which continues to benefit from consistent population growth and an increase in approved education-related spending.

The AEC platform utilizes Bernhard Capital's Blueprint investment framework to partner with what the firm believes are best-in-class businesses that are positioned to meet the growing demand for modern, sustainable infrastructure across the country.

"HHS's experience in every aspect of design – coupled with its relationship-centric service philosophy – has made the firm the partner of choice for customers in the Texas region for more than 60 years," said Jerry Hebert, CEO of GHC. "The HHS team shares our values and focus on delivering exceptional results for customers. As we continue to grow and expand our industry-leading platform in key markets, we are confident HHS will play an immediate and meaningful role in enhancing our expertise in the K-12, higher education, and civic segments."

"We are pleased to partner with an industry-leading firm like GHC, and to have the ability to leverage the expertise and resources of Bernhard Capital's growing AEC platform to provide enhanced service for our clients," said Eric Hahnfeld, Principal at HHS. "With our shared commitment to investing in deep client relationships and providing outstanding architecture and design services, we are excited about this next chapter for HHS and our team."

"As we expand the AEC platform in partnership with Jerry and the GHC team, we are focused on partnering with market-leading businesses that have strong reputations and the right expertise to capitalize on the most attractive near- and long-term opportunities in key verticals and geographies," said Jeff Koonce, Partner at Bernhard Capital. "HHS leadership in the Texas region over more than six decades differentiates the business and strengthens the overall platform. With consistent, significant population growth and favorable demographics, as well as increased funding for the educational sector in the region, we look forward to working together to support existing customers and identify new commercial opportunities."

About Grace Hebert Curtis

Grace Hebert Curtis is a widely recognized AEC firm with locations in Dallas (TX), Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette and Lake Charles (LA), and Pensacola (FL). With an unmatched legacy and commitment to clients, Grace Hebert Curtis provides in-depth insight and a broad range of innovative design and development solutions for a wide range of end markets, including education, civic, healthcare, commercial office, and industrial. Learn more at https://ghc-arch.com.

About Hahnfeld Hoffer Stanford

Hahnfeld Hoffer Stanford is one of the largest independent architecture firms in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, delivering innovative projects designed with an eye toward the future while meeting the real-world needs of clients today. Since 1963, Hahnfeld Hoffer Stanford has been involved in a wide variety of public and private sector projects throughout Texas. The firm has developed a specialty base in institutional, commercial and educational facilities with a strong reputation for providing responsive, quality-oriented projects within budget and on schedule. For more information, visit www.hahnfeld.com.

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services- and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in four funds across several strategies and has approximately $3.4 billion of gross assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.

Contacts

Ed Trissel / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

View original content:

SOURCE Bernhard Capital Partners Management, LP