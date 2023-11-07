The Andersons, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Third Quarter Highlights:
- Company reported net income attributable to The Andersons of $10 million, or $0.28 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share
- Adjusted EBITDA was $70 million for the quarter
- Expect full year adjusted EBITDA to achieve previous expectations of $350-$375 million
- Renewables reported record Q3 pretax income of $47 million and record pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $26 million on strong operations and industry fundamentals
"Our third quarter includes record results from our Renewables team with great operating performance in our ethanol plants, a strong margin environment and good results from our renewable diesel feedstock merchandising team. We had solid core operating performance in our Trade segment which was offset by a currency loss in our international business. Lastly, our Nutrient & Industrial segment's third quarter, which is typically a loss in this seasonally slow period, had year over year improvements in both its ag and manufacturing businesses," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "We remain confident about the balance of the year and expect to achieve our previously communicated full year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $350-$375 million."
"We continue to make good progress against our growth strategy. Our third quarter acquisition of ACJ International, a pet food ingredient supplier, contributed positively to these results. We are pleased with this complementary addition to our core grain and fertilizer verticals," continued Bowe. "We are actively pursuing opportunities for growth in our Renewables business. These opportunities include expansion of our renewable diesel feedstock merchandising business and investments to lower the carbon intensity of our ethanol plants. With our well-positioned balance sheet, we have good capacity for growth."
$ in millions, except per share amounts
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
Variance
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
Variance
Pretax Income from Continuing Operations
$ 38.4
$ 34.7
$ 3.7
$ 77.8
$ 163.5
$ (85.7)
Pretax Income from Continuing Operations
17.6
27.2
(9.6)
73.7
133.7
(60.0)
Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) from
10.1
27.2
(17.1)
90.7
134.3
(43.6)
Trade1
5.4
40.7
(35.3)
36.3
68.7
(32.4)
Renewables1
26.3
8.4
17.9
65.0
59.8
5.2
Nutrient & Industrial
(8.5)
(11.6)
3.1
23.7
37.4
(13.7)
Other1
(13.1)
(10.2)
(2.9)
(34.3)
(31.6)
(2.7)
Net Income from Continuing Operations
9.7
17.4
(7.7)
50.0
104.0
(54.0)
Adjusted Net Income from Continuing
4.6
17.4
(12.8)
63.7
105.6
(41.9)
Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing
0.28
0.50
(0.22)
1.46
3.02
(1.56)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from
0.13
0.50
(0.37)
1.86
3.07
(1.21)
EBITDA from Continuing Operations1
77.8
83.0
(5.2)
210.4
307.5
(97.1)
Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing
$ 70.3
$ 83.0
$ (12.7)
$ 270.0
$ 308.2
$ (38.2)
1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.
Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management
"Our businesses continue to generate strong cash flows," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "Although we typically finance working capital with short-term borrowings, we ended the quarter with more than $400 million in cash and very little short-term debt due to strong cash flows and reduced commodity prices. We remain well below our long-term debt to EBITDA target of less than 2.5 times and are pleased with the strength of our balance sheet. We have meaningful capacity for growth and continue our disciplined approach to evaluating projects that fall within our stated strategy and meet our required financial hurdles."
The company generated $489 million and $568 million in cash from operating activities for the third quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, and cash from operations before working capital changes was comparable to the same period of the prior year. Included in our investing activities are several strategic growth projects along with normal spending to maintain our facilities.
Third Quarter Segment Overview
Trade Underlying Fundamentals Remain Solid
The Trade segment recorded pretax income of $8 million and adjusted pretax income of $5 million for the quarter compared to pretax income of $41 million in the third quarter of 2022.
Aggregate results for most of our product lines were comparable to the strong third quarter of 2022. Our asset business benefited from another solid Louisiana harvest and strong space income after a very large soft wheat harvest. Underlying merchandising fundamentals were solid; however, earnings were negatively impacted by a $19 million pretax loss ($0.43 per share) in Egypt. While we sell in U.S. dollars, given the unusual currency liquidity issues being experienced by our customers in Egypt, we accepted a lower exchange rate for previously delivered product.
The Trade business remains focused on domestic grain flows and is less impacted by slowdowns in U.S. exports. With the large and ongoing U.S. harvest, our assets are well-positioned to accumulate, condition and store large quantities of grain. In this harvest, we expect drying income due to receipts of higher moisture corn. Trade is also receiving increased storage rates including Variable Storage Rates (VSR) in wheat. With increased domestic supply, the merchandising focus will continue to be on serving customers and opportunistic arbitrage.
Renewables had a Record Third Quarter; Strong Operational Results and Industry Fundamentals
The Renewables segment reported record pretax income of $47 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $26 million in the third quarter. For the same period in 2022, the segment reported pretax income of $16 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $8 million.
Ethanol crush margins were outstanding throughout the quarter, and the current margin outlook remains strong. Production facilities operated efficiently in the quarter with improved ethanol yield and lower operating costs than the comparable quarter in 2022. Results from the merchandising businesses, including renewable diesel feedstocks, exceeded our third quarter 2022 results by nearly $5 million. The three large eastern plants completed their semi-annual maintenance shutdowns in the third quarter and the western plant completed shortly thereafter. Board crush values remain historically high into the fourth quarter.
Nutrient & Industrial Ag Businesses Recover on Improved Margin
The Nutrient & Industrial segment posted a pretax loss of $8 million, compared to a 2022 third quarter pretax loss of $12 million. During this seasonally slow period, volumes were down 6% with an overall increase in margins. Gross profit improved by $4 million and reflects these higher margins partially offset by the volume decline. The Sioux City specialty liquid plant was impacted by a rail service interruption which had an impact on volumes for approximately one month. Outlook for the fourth quarter remains solid.
Income Taxes; Corporate
The company recorded income tax expense at an effective rate of 20% for the quarter due to the tax treatment of non-controlling interests. We anticipate a full-year adjusted effective rate of approximately 21% - 24%.
Conference Call
The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2023. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 6326280). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.
To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/RLX7mgJ2YKE and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com.
Non-GAAP Measures
This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations; adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, net income from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.
The Andersons, Inc.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 3,635,691
$ 4,219,325
$ 11,537,112
$ 12,647,896
Cost of sales and merchandising revenues
3,477,990
4,055,560
11,009,463
12,133,755
Gross profit
157,701
163,765
527,649
514,141
Operating, administrative and general expenses
126,306
115,539
359,548
330,085
Asset impairment
—
—
87,156
—
Interest expense, net
8,188
14,982
38,766
42,762
Other income, net
15,178
1,475
35,623
22,185
Income before income taxes from continuing operations
38,385
34,719
77,802
163,479
Income tax provision from continuing operations
7,862
9,839
23,710
29,695
Net income from continuing operations
30,523
24,880
54,092
133,784
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
—
19,392
—
18,099
Net income
30,523
44,272
54,092
151,883
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
20,815
7,524
4,088
29,827
Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$ 9,708
$ 36,748
$ 50,004
$ 122,056
Earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common
Basic earnings:
Continuing operations
$ 0.29
$ 0.51
$ 1.48
$ 3.08
Discontinued operations
—
0.57
—
0.54
$ 0.29
$ 1.08
$ 1.48
$ 3.62
Diluted earnings:
Continuing operations
$ 0.28
$ 0.50
$ 1.46
$ 3.02
Discontinued operations
—
0.56
—
0.53
$ 0.28
$ 1.06
$ 1.46
$ 3.55
The Andersons, Inc.
(in thousands)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 418,055
$ 115,269
$ 140,771
Accounts receivable, net
816,686
1,248,878
990,531
Inventories
985,292
1,731,725
1,556,426
Commodity derivative assets – current
239,595
295,588
502,097
Other current assets
67,471
74,493
75,402
Total current assets
2,527,099
3,465,953
3,265,227
Other assets:
Goodwill
128,542
129,342
129,342
Other intangible assets, net
90,768
100,907
99,317
Right of use assets, net
56,919
61,890
59,146
Other assets, net
104,586
87,175
99,650
Total other assets
380,815
379,314
387,455
Property, plant and equipment, net
680,188
762,729
765,939
Total assets
$ 3,588,102
$ 4,607,996
$ 4,418,621
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$ 14,138
$ 272,575
$ 652,947
Trade and other payables
822,153
1,423,633
930,027
Customer prepayments and deferred revenue
211,867
370,524
258,828
Commodity derivative liabilities – current
142,511
98,519
137,168
Current maturities of long-term debt
27,535
110,155
112,029
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
189,430
245,916
229,508
Total current liabilities
1,407,634
2,521,322
2,320,507
Long-term lease liabilities
32,883
37,147
34,779
Long-term debt, less current maturities
569,730
492,518
497,988
Deferred income taxes
58,217
64,080
59,079
Other long-term liabilities
70,552
63,160
79,727
Total liabilities
2,139,016
3,178,227
2,992,080
Total equity
1,449,086
1,429,769
1,426,541
Total liabilities and equity
$ 3,588,102
$ 4,607,996
$ 4,418,621
The Andersons, Inc.
Nine months ended September 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Operating Activities
Net income from continuing operations
$ 54,092
$ 133,784
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
—
18,099
Net income
54,092
151,883
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
93,800
101,266
Gain on sale of business from discontinued operations
—
(27,091)
Asset impairment
87,156
—
Other
1,347
(1,296)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
406,263
(140,866)
Inventories
748,118
236,854
Commodity derivatives
99,479
(104,901)
Other current and non-current assets
2,048
2,000
Payables and other current and non-current liabilities
(796,216)
(371,219)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
696,087
(153,370)
Investing Activities
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(24,385)
—
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(108,718)
(72,247)
Proceeds from sale of assets
3,082
4,810
Proceeds from sale of business from continuing operations
10,318
5,171
Proceeds from sale of business from discontinued operations
—
56,302
Purchases of Rail assets
—
(27,464)
Proceeds from sale of Rail assets
2,871
36,706
Other
(431)
(359)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(117,263)
2,919
Financing Activities
Net receipts (payments) under short-term lines of credit
(261,152)
361,318
Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt
—
350,000
Payments of short-term debt
—
(550,000)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
100,000
—
Payments of long-term debt
(42,734)
(22,585)
Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner
—
2,450
Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner
(44,304)
(34,930)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(769)
(7,802)
Dividends paid
(18,771)
(18,262)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
—
5,024
Common stock repurchased
(1,747)
(6,769)
Value of shares withheld for taxes
(6,627)
(3,349)
Other
258
394
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(275,846)
75,489
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(192)
(711)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
302,786
(75,673)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
115,269
216,444
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 418,055
$ 140,771
The Andersons, Inc.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income from continuing operations
$ 30,523
$ 24,880
$ 54,092
$ 133,784
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
20,815
7,524
4,088
29,827
Net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
9,708
17,356
50,004
103,957
Adjustments:
Gain on sale of assets
(5,643)
—
(5,643)
(3,762)
Gain on cost method investment
(4,798)
—
(4,798)
—
Transaction related compensation
1,999
—
4,606
—
Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture
—
—
(6,544)
—
Insured inventory recoveries
—
—
(16,080)
—
Asset impairment including equity method investments
963
—
45,413
4,455
Income tax impact of adjustments1
2,367
—
(3,255)
940
Total adjusting items, net of tax
(5,112)
—
13,699
1,633
Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to The
$ 4,596
$ 17,356
$ 63,703
$ 105,590
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to The
$ 0.28
$ 0.50
$ 1.46
$ 3.02
Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
$ (0.15)
$ —
$ 0.40
$ 0.05
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 0.13
$ 0.50
$ 1.86
$ 3.07
1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the statutory tax rate of 25% with the exception of certain transaction related compensation and impairments of equity method investments in both 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) from continuing operations available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.
The Andersons, Inc.
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Nutrient &
Other
Total
Three months ended September 30, 2023
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 2,639,059
$ 868,099
$ 128,533
$ —
$ 3,635,691
Gross profit
85,997
53,045
18,659
—
157,701
Operating, administrative and general expenses
79,247
8,332
26,233
12,494
126,306
Other income, net
7,838
3,346
606
3,388
15,178
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
8,073
47,096
(8,452)
(8,332)
38,385
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
20,815
—
—
20,815
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 8,073
$ 26,281
$ (8,452)
$ (8,332)
$ 17,570
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from
(2,681)
—
—
(4,798)
(7,479)
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
$ 5,392
$ 26,281
$ (8,452)
$ (13,130)
$ 10,091
Three months ended September 30, 2022
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 3,240,526
$ 814,923
$ 163,876
$ —
$ 4,219,325
Gross profit
124,368
24,677
14,720
—
163,765
Operating, administrative and general expenses
73,347
7,053
25,427
9,712
115,539
Other income (loss), net
419
832
1,018
(794)
1,475
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
40,658
15,901
(11,609)
(10,231)
34,719
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
7,524
—
—
7,524
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 40,658
$ 8,377
$ (11,609)
$ (10,231)
$ 27,195
1 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and
2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
The Andersons, Inc.
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Nutrient &
Other
Total
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 8,213,649
$ 2,585,396
$ 738,067
$ —
$ 11,537,112
Gross profit
283,886
137,140
106,623
—
527,649
Operating, administrative and general expenses
220,373
24,804
79,251
35,120
359,548
Other income, net
18,149
11,655
1,952
3,867
35,623
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
52,427
31,187
23,675
(29,487)
77,802
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
4,088
—
—
4,088
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 52,427
$ 27,099
$ 23,675
$ (29,487)
$ 73,714
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from
(16,154)
37,906
—
(4,798)
16,954
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
$ 36,273
$ 65,005
$ 23,675
$ (34,285)
$ 90,668
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 9,422,974
$ 2,380,721
$ 844,201
$ —
$ 12,647,896
Gross profit
293,981
99,756
120,404
—
514,141
Operating, administrative and general expenses
195,867
23,533
80,343
30,342
330,085
Other income (loss), net
2,148
19,750
2,688
(2,401)
22,185
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
67,993
89,639
37,445
(31,598)
163,479
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
29,827
—
—
29,827
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 67,993
$ 59,812
$ 37,445
$ (31,598)
$ 133,652
Adjustments to income before income taxes from continuing
693
—
—
—
693
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
$ 68,686
$ 59,812
$ 37,445
$ (31,598)
$ 134,345
1 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and
2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
The Andersons, Inc.
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Nutrient &
Other
Total
Three months ended September 30, 2023
Net income (loss)1
$ 8,073
$ 47,096
$ (8,452)
$ (16,194)
$ 30,523
Interest expense (income)
6,515
963
1,484
(774)
8,188
Tax provision
—
—
—
7,862
7,862
Depreciation and amortization
9,331
12,328
7,464
2,092
31,215
EBITDA1
23,919
60,387
496
(7,014)
77,788
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Transaction related compensation
1,999
—
—
—
1,999
Gain on cost method investment
—
—
—
(4,798)
(4,798)
Gain on sale of assets
(5,643)
—
—
—
(5,643)
Impairment on equity method investment
963
—
—
—
963
Total adjusting items
(2,681)
—
—
(4,798)
(7,479)
Adjusted EBITDA1
$ 21,238
$ 60,387
$ 496
$ (11,812)
$ 70,309
Three months ended September 30, 2022
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 40,658
$ 15,901
$ (11,609)
$ (20,070)
$ 24,880
Interest expense (income)
10,782
2,555
1,920
(275)
14,982
Tax provision
—
—
—
9,839
9,839
Depreciation and amortization
9,011
15,501
6,626
2,184
33,322
EBITDA from continuing operations
$ 60,451
$ 33,957
$ (3,063)
$ (8,322)
$ 83,023
1 Amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2023, contain no activity from discontinued operations. As such, references to EBITDA and EBITDA from continuing operations, as well as, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations will yield the same results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
The Andersons, Inc.
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Nutrient &
Other
Total
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
Net income (loss)1
$ 52,427
$ 31,187
$ 23,675
$ (53,197)
$ 54,092
Interest expense (income)
29,235
5,648
5,649
(1,766)
38,766
Tax provision
—
—
—
23,710
23,710
Depreciation and amortization
26,659
39,224
21,518
6,399
93,800
EBITDA1
108,321
76,059
50,842
(24,854)
210,368
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Transaction related compensation
4,606
—
—
—
4,606
Insured inventory recoveries
(16,080)
—
—
—
(16,080)
Gain on sale of assets
(5,643)
—
—
—
(5,643)
Gain on cost method investment
—
—
—
(4,798)
(4,798)
Asset impairment including equity method
963
87,156
—
—
88,119
Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture
—
(6,544)
—
—
(6,544)
Total adjusting items
(16,154)
80,612
—
(4,798)
59,660
Adjusted EBITDA1
$ 92,167
$ 156,671
$ 50,842
$ (29,652)
$ 270,028
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 67,993
$ 89,639
$ 37,445
$ (61,293)
$ 133,784
Interest expense (income)
32,269
6,334
5,304
(1,145)
42,762
Tax provision
—
—
—
29,695
29,695
Depreciation and amortization
26,899
48,015
19,800
6,552
101,266
EBITDA from continuing operations
127,161
143,988
62,549
(26,191)
307,507
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Gain on sale of assets
(3,762)
—
—
—
(3,762)
Impairment on equity method investment
4,455
—
—
—
4,455
Total adjusting items
693
—
—
—
693
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$ 127,854
$ 143,988
$ 62,549
$ (26,191)
$ 308,200
1 Amounts for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, contain no activity from discontinued operations. As such, references to EBITDA and EBITDA from continuing operations, as well as, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations will yield the same results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
The Andersons, Inc.
Three Months Ended,
Twelve months ended
(in thousands)
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 21,170
$ (59,117)
$ 82,686
$ 30,523
$ 75,262
Interest expense
14,087
16,625
13,953
8,188
52,853
Tax provision (benefit)
9,933
(5,884)
21,732
7,862
33,643
Depreciation and amortization
33,476
32,220
30,365
31,215
127,276
EBITDA from continuing operations
78,666
(16,156)
148,736
77,788
289,034
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from
Transaction related compensation expense
—
1,668
939
1,999
4,606
Gain on sale of assets
—
—
—
(5,643)
(5,643)
Gain on cost method investment
—
—
—
(4,798)
(4,798)
Asset impairment including equity
9,000
87,156
—
963
97,119
Insured inventory expenses (recoveries)
15,993
(17,390)
1,310
—
(87)
Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture
—
—
(6,544)
—
(6,544)
Total adjusting items
24,993
71,434
(4,295)
(7,479)
84,653
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$ 103,659
$ 55,278
$ 144,441
$ 70,309
$ 373,687
Three Months Ended,
Twelve months ended
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
Net income from continuing operations
$ 65,473
$ 6,504
$ 102,400
$ 24,880
$ 199,257
Interest expense
8,444
10,859
16,921
14,982
51,206
Tax provision
11,163
4,103
15,753
9,839
40,858
Depreciation and amortization
36,797
34,377
33,567
33,322
138,063
EBITDA from continuing operations
121,877
55,843
168,641
83,023
429,384
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from
Transaction related compensation expense
274
—
—
—
274
Asset impairments including equity
8,321
—
4,455
—
12,776
Gain on sales of assets
—
—
(3,762)
—
(3,762)
Total adjusting items
8,595
—
693
—
9,288
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$ 130,472
$ 55,843
$ 169,334
$ 83,023
$ 438,672
The Andersons, Inc.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 488,683
$ 568,429
$ 696,087
$ (153,370)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
198,396
148,330
406,263
(140,866)
Inventories
13,263
50,169
748,118
236,854
Commodity derivatives
(3,274)
84,189
99,479
(104,901)
Other current and non-current assets
3,295
(3,106)
2,048
2,000
Payables and other current and non-current liabilities
214,870
238,184
(796,216)
(371,219)
Total changes in operating assets and liabilities
426,550
517,766
459,692
(378,132)
Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before
Less: Insured inventory recoveries
—
—
(16,080)
—
Less: Unrealized foreign currency losses on receivables
(12,088)
—
(12,088)
—
Cash from operations before working capital changes
$ 50,045
$ 50,663
$ 208,227
$ 224,762
Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
