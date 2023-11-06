Pegasus Congratulates Seth Bell on Election to the Westwood Village Improvement Association Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Asset Management Inc. ("Pegasus") is pleased to announce the election of Seth Bell to the Westwood Village Improvement Association ("WVIA") Board of Directors. Bell currently serves as Managing Director at Pegasus and oversees management of the firm's $2 billion managed real estate portfolio. He joins several esteemed real estate leaders on the board, including Kevin Crummy, Chief Investment Officer at Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI), and Bret Nielsen, Chief Operating Officer at Anderson Real Estate.

Pegasus underscores its client service dedication through active engagement in communities in which it manages assets.

"I am pleased to join the board to help advance these efforts to improve Westwood. My involvement with the WVIA underscores Pegasus' commitment to serving its clients' interests through active engagement in the neighborhoods and communities in which it manages assets," said Bell. "By taking an active leadership role in the WVIA, Pegasus can collaborate with some of Los Angeles' most respected leaders, all of whom share a common vision in restoring Westwood Village as a premier retail, shopping, dining, and entertainment hub in West Los Angeles," he added.

According to its website, the WVIA's mission is "to make Westwood Village a clean, safe, and friendly place for the community through maintenance, security, and enlivening programs. The WVIA shall lead the District by taking positions on district-wide short and long-term opportunities and considering matters such as city planning and zoning, parking, events, and other services that promote increased tenant recruitment and retention, business, values, and investment."

Pegasus manages and leases several investment properties and prospective redevelopment sites within core parts of Westwood Village on behalf of its clients. "Westwood is our backyard, so we have a personal connection with it," remarked Bell. "Undoubtedly, the neighborhood has certainly had its ups and downs over the years, especially in the aftermath of COVID-19. However, it is critical that we diligently pursue projects to improve the safety and appeal of the neighborhood while respecting and preserving its historical significance and character," Bell added.

"Satisfying the various demands of the Village's residents, visitors, and high-profile tenants will require a deeper collaborative approach involving community leaders, business owners, and real estate professionals," continued Bell. "We seek to create the best possible experience for everyone who works, lives, and plays within the neighborhood. It is our hope that we can collectively advance measures and projects that benefit the interests of all those who interact with Westwood, including our clients, their tenants, residents, and visitors to the Village."

Pegasus Asset Management ("PAM") specializes in property management services for high-quality retail and commercial real estate nationwide. PAM currently oversees the management and leasing of over 250 properties in 34 states with a combined value in excess of $2.0 billion.

