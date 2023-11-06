JENNAIR DISPLAYS THE FUTURE OF LUXURY APPLIANCES WITH PRESENCE IN FOURTH ANNUAL KIPS BAY DECORATOR SHOW HOUSE DALLAS

The Luxury Kitchen Appliance Brand Brings its Challenger Mindset & Commitment to Disruptive Progress Back to Dallas

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JennAir brand returns to Dallas as a sponsor of the fourth annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House in partnership with Ferguson, fostering the luxury appliance brand's long-standing partnership with Kips Bay. With the help of nationally acclaimed interior designers including MORE+ Kurt Bielawski , Jase Jones & Associates , and Morgan Madison Design , JennAir is stunning Dallas industry professionals and tastemakers alike.

"The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas serves as the perfect backdrop for design enthusiasts to experience the rebellious spirit and differentiated aesthetics of JennAir appliances," said Chelsey Whitehead, director of product and brand marketing for JennAir. "We're thrilled to be showcasing how JennAir appliances break the luxury design mold in Dallas's historic and highly sought-after Old Preston Hollow neighborhood."

Available in two unique design expressions — RISE™ and NOIR™ — JennAir appliances break boundaries, allowing for endless self expression and customization in the kitchen and beyond. Both the RISE™ and NOIR™ design expressions can be seen throughout the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas in the home's kitchen, pantry, main floor bar and second floor.

With bold brass accents and diamond-etched handles, the main kitchen and pantry in the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas highlight the brand's RISE design expression. The spaces, designed by MORE+ Kurt Bielawski, feature the following JennAir appliances:

The 30" refrigerator and freezer columns open to reveal an industry-exclusive Obsidian black interior with ecliptic lighting and allows for panel customization.



RISE™ 30" SMART Single Wall oven with V2™ Vertical Dual-Fan Convection features the app-driven JennAir Culinary Center 1 , a step-by-step digital sous chef with a connected probe and precision sensors that provide guidance all the way from prep to plate.



RISE™ 24" Built-In Steam and Convection Wall Oven is equipped with JennAir Assisted Cooking and remote access 2 , allowing users to check cooking status and control the appliance from anywhere.



RISE™ 24" Built-In Speed Oven boasts a 3.5-inch full-color LCD display with true convect and microwave combination cooking.



Panel-Ready 24" Built-In Dishwasher includes innovative features such as the largest 3rd rack wash system in the luxury industry 3 – ensuring a superior clean on all three racks while upholding the JennAir brand's title of the quietest luxury dishwasher brand 4 .

Panel-ready 15" Undercounter Ice Machine featuring a stealth flush design and crystalline prism ice.



Panel-Ready 24" Built-In Undercounter Beverage Center with an obsidian black interior and 13-bottle capacity.



Panel-Ready 24" Under Counter Solid Door Refrigerator with a daring obsidian black interior, precise temperatures and hushed acoustics.



RISE™ 24" Built-In Coffee System with ground coffee compatibility and dual dispensing spouts.

"My choice of the JennAir RISE design expression in the Kips Bay Decorator Show House goes beyond aesthetics; while the RISE collection is stunning, more impressive is the performance it offers for those who love to cook," said Kurt Bielawski of MORE Design + Build. "People are seeking individual character over the traditional white kitchen and our design in the Kips Bay Decorator Show House reflects this. In the main kitchen, at the heart of our design, you'll find JennAir appliances that transform the space into a culinary haven."

Designed by Jase Jones & Associates, the main floor bar showcases the brand's other design expression, NOIR — known for its alluring lace textures and sculpted handles — and includes the following JennAir appliances:

NOIR™ Built-In Undercounter Wine Cellar features an obsidian black interior, 45-bottle capacity and independent temperature zones.

NOIR™ 24" Built-In Undercounter Beverage Center with an obsidian black interior and 13-bottle capacity.

NOIR™ 24" Built-In Coffee System with ground coffee compatibility and dual dispensing spouts.

"I was thrilled to get the opportunity to feature JennAir appliances in this space," said designer Jason Jones of Jase Jones & Associates. "I was most impressed with how the appliances double as stunning pieces of artwork that function beautifully and blend seamlessly with the design of the bar space."

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas offers all of the lux comforts one might desire, including a wet bar located on the second floor of the home. This space, designed by Morgan Madison Design, highlights the brand's NOIR design expression and features the following JennAir appliances:

Panel-Ready 24" Built-In Undercounter Beverage Center with an obsidian black interior and 13-bottle capacity.

NOIR™ 24" Built-In Coffee System with ground coffee compatibility and dual dispensing spouts.

Panel-Ready 15" Undercounter Ice Machine featuring a stealth flush design and crystalline prism ice.

"We transformed this once-passthrough space into a haven that embraces the idea of permanence and beckons you to linger," said designers Tanner Morgan and Jennifer Laouari of Morgan Madison Design. "The inclusion of a wet bar with a coffee maker, beverage center, and ice maker, all from JennAir, was paramount in our design, offering all the comforts one might desire – be it coffee, tea, wine, or crafting a signature cocktail, all without the need to venture to other areas of the home. We paneled our appliances so that they seamlessly blend into the surrounding wet bar cabinetry, creating the effect of a singular chest that feels like a jewel box within the space."

To learn more, you can visit JennAir.com or immerse yourself in the JennAir experience by visiting a local showroom .

About JennAir

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn forged the path to an open concept and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progress, the JennAir brand fearlessly carries his torch — hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury. The JennAir brand crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To speak with a concierge at the JennAir Epicenter or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir, please visit JennAir.com or join us on instagram.com/JennAir and youtube.com/JennAir .

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas

In 2020, the internationally recognized Kips Bay Decorator Show House announced its newest satellite show house in Dallas, Texas. In November 2023, the highly esteemed design event heads back to the South, to enlist some of the nation's most talented interior designers to transform a home in Dallas, Texas. The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas benefits local charity Dwell with Dignity, a nonprofit agency dedicated to creating soothing, inspiring homes for families struggling with homelessness and poverty.

3 Based on usable volume.

4 Based on normal cycle

