Hastings Bath Collection's Allegro Console Wins DPHA's Product of the Year

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hastings Bath Collection , the leading importer and distributor of contemporary bath furniture and fittings and the exclusive importer of the VOLA brand in the United States and Canada, announced it has been recognized as the winner of DPHA's Product of the Year 2023 for the Allegro console.

The DPHA Product of the Year Award recognizes outstanding accomplishments in the decorative and hardware industry as it spotlights exceptional products created by DPHA manufacturer members. The program recognizes product uniqueness, design, functionality, innovation and technological superiority. The winners are selected by an independent panel of expert judges who are not affiliated with DPHA or any of its members.

"We are very excited and honored to be chosen for this award by DPHA's independent design panel," said Bob Gifford, Director of Business Development at Hastings Bath Collection. "Allegro is a representation of Italian design that aligns with our ethos of design flexibility and our modern approach."

Allegro is a distinctive and eclectic floor-mount console that exudes Italian design and craftsmanship. Now offering 44 diverse colors in the range following the product's re-launch, this series is hallmarked by its bush hammer textured exterior and smooth inner basin.

The statement-driven matte black frame with accented brass feet draws the eye and brings a level of sophistication. Allegro's sculptured stone look is balanced with its exquisite intricate lines and contoured basin edge detailing. The console also provides functional storage with a lower shelf that matches the basin finish.

ABOUT HASTINGS BATH COLLECTION

Hastings Bath Collection has long been at the forefront of design, sourcing the most distinctive bath products across Europe and bringing innovative and functional selections to architects and designers in the United States. Hastings is the exclusive U.S. and Canadian importer and distributor of the iconic Arne Jacobsen-designed, multiple award-winning VOLA line. Other significant collections from Hastings have featured some of the most well-respected names in the industry, including Piero Fornasetti, Philippe Starck, Andrée Putnam, Matteo Thun, and Gio Ponti. Hastings Bath Collection's full range of products is sold throughout North America, including in their own showroom in New York City's A&D Building. Visit Hastings Tile & Bath at hastingstilebath.com

