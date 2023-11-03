Quaker® Launches New Pregrain Tour featuring NFL Inspired Recipes, Tailgate Truck and Donation to GENYOUth to Help Tackle Food Insecurity

The official oatmeal sponsor of the NFL has teamed up with celebrity chef Carla Hall and NFL Legend Eli Manning to introduce the Quaker Playbook and further the brand's multi-year commitment to helping advance food security among children

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker is celebrating this football season with its first ever Quaker Pregrain Tour, which includes a tailgate truck that will visit select NFL stadiums, the introduction of a new digital Quaker Playbook featuring a collection of 32 recipes inspired by each NFL team, and a $250,000 donation to GENYOUth, a nationally recognized youth health and wellness nonprofit organization, to help tackle hidden hunger.

Visit QuakerOats.com/PregrainTour to learn more about the Quaker Pregrain Tour and to discover our 32 recipe digital Quaker Playbook. (PRNewswire)

Quaker first introduced the concept of "pregraining" in 2022, with the launch of limited edition 6-packs of Quaker Oats to help fans pregrain before the Big Game. Then earlier this year, Eli Manning kicked off a TikTok challenge asking fans to share videos of how they pregrain for a chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LVIII.

To build on the concept for 2023, the Quaker Pregrain Tour takes it a step further by inspiring fans to get creative with Quaker Oats and pregrain with their favorite team's recipe on gameday and beyond. Quaker's Associate Research Chef and Culinary Lead, Chef Steven Dominguez, curated the 32 recipes in the digital cookbook, which are inspired by and highlight popular flavors and culinary specialties of all the NFL team hometowns.

NFL fans can try their team's recipe creation in person at select games during the Quaker Pregrain Tour, which will be making stops at six NFL games this season. The Quaker Oats Pregrain truck will show fans how to change up their stadium tailgate recipes with Quaker Oats and will provide fun and engaging tailgate activities.

In addition to creating great tasting and nourishing recipes, Quaker is also dedicated to helping tackle hidden hunger and will be providing a donation to GENYOUth during this season's Taste of the NFL event. The Taste of the NFL is a purpose-driven Super Bowl culinary experience that raises awareness and generates funds to help fight hunger and food insecurity among children to support the organization's commitment to help end student hunger and ensure students are well nourished.

"We're thrilled to bring the Quaker Pregrain Tour to fans across the country to share delicious recipes while we further our commitment to help tackle hunger. Quaker is dedicated to our founder's belief that the circumstances of life should not be a barrier to good nutrition," said Katie Scupham, Vice President of Meal Occasions at PepsiCo. "We're proud to share this belief with our NFL partners and look forward to serving our shared commitments in support of an incredible organization like GENYOUth."

"Over 30 million students rely on school meals for a significant portion of their daily nutrition. Our shared partnership with the NFL and support from Quaker are imperative to the forward momentum of America's youth achieving healthier futures," said Ann Marie Krautheim, CEO at GENYOUth. "Quaker's donation will help support immediate impacts and support our initiatives to promote student nutrition security, physical activity and leadership nationwide."

Quaker is also teaming up with NFL Legends Archie and Eli Manning, Peloton instructor and sports reporter Jess Sims, and renowned chef and GENYOUth board member Carla Hall to help spread the word about the Quaker Pregrain Tour and Quaker's commitment to help tackle hunger and food insecurity among children. Throughout the season, they'll share their favorite Quaker recipes and talk about the importance of Quaker's partnership with the NFL and support for GENYOUth.

Eli Manning has been a long-standing brand fan and Quaker partner. In September, he got his family in on the fun with appearances in Quaker's two new family-focused commercials "Breakfast Playcall" and "Heart," showing how the Manning family starts their morning with Quaker Oats.

Visit QuakerOats.com to learn more about Quaker products and their nutritional value and use our product locator to find a store near you that carries Quaker Oats. Make sure to visit @Quaker on Instagram, X, TikTok & Facebook and follow along for the latest updates.

About The Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on X and Instagram @Quaker.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.



Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 national nonprofit dedicated to helping school children thrive by living a well-nourished and physically active life. A catalyst for youth health and wellness, GENYOUth has supported over 77,000 U.S. schools to equip them with the resources needed to ensure millions of children have equitable access to nutrition and physical activity. Founded by America's dairy farmers and the NFL, GENYOUth convenes a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations to ensure all children are nourished and active to be their best selves. With a commitment to end student hunger, GENYOUth provides nutrition grants to increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. GENYOUth is the official charitable partner of Taste of the NFL, a purpose-driven Super Bowl culinary experience that raises awareness and generates funds to fight hunger and food insecurity to support the organization's commitment to end student hunger. To learn more and support GENYOUth visit www.GENYOUthnow.org and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and X .

The Quaker Oats Company Logo (www.QuakerOats.com) (PRNewsfoto/The Quaker Oats Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Quaker Oats Company