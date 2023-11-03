PATRÓN Tequila Introduces Limited-Edition Mexican Heritage Tin With Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula One Driver Checo Pérez in Celebration of the Spirit of Mexico

PATRÓN will celebrate the tin launch at the inaugural Vegas race, inviting tequila and race fans everywhere to enter the "PATRÓN Race to Vegas" sweepstakes for a chance to join them trackside

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRÓN Tequila, the world's number one super-premium tequila*, is collaborating with longtime familia member and beloved Mexican racing icon Checo Pérez, to unveil the 2023 limited-edition PATRÓN Mexican Heritage Tin. Released annually, the 2023 edition artfully encapsulates the magic, drive and passion that these two proudly Mexican icons embody in their respective craft. PATRÓN will celebrate the release of this year's Mexican Heritage Tin at the most anticipated race of the year - the inaugural Vegas race - and will be awarding a pair of lucky winners the ultimate race weekend experience with the "PATRÓN Race to Vegas Sweepstakes."

The PATRÓN Mexican Heritage Tin visually shares the stories, traditions, and culture of Mexico through beautiful one-of-a-kind designs. This year's eighth edition of the tin, which includes a bottle of PATRÓN Silver, features a vibrant design inspired by Checo's life on and off the racetrack, that encapsulates many of the things Checo feels passionate about in being Mexican. The tin's design combines bold line work and vibrant colors with hidden symbols and intricate themes of beauty, strength, freedom, hard work, and family. From the agave fields and dedicated jimadors to the coyotes and XOLOTL that represent Checo's "pack," his friends and family, the tin features symbols most important to Checo. At the center of the tin is a golden eagle that symbolizes the strength and freedom of the people in his home country, and serves as a reminder that everything he does is for the people of Mexico. Additional symbols found throughout the tin include hummingbirds which represent Checo's competitive spirit, mariachi instruments for his favorite music, cocktails which are for his love of celebrations, and of course, his race number (#11).

"Mexico is always with me no matter where I might be in the world, so I'm excited to finally share this collaboration that I created alongside my PATRÓN familia," said Checo Pérez, driver for the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team. "The design and each symbol on the PATRÓN Mexican Heritage tin has special meaning to me and represents the passion and pride in Mexico that brought PATRÓN and I together. I'm so excited for the tin to hit shelves, and for my fans to have something created by me that they can pick up for themselves or loved ones this holiday season."

"PATRÓN is proudly driven by our Mexican Heritage, so we are incredibly honored to be able to bring this unique collaboration to life with a member of our familia Checo Pérez," shared Allie Bostwick, Senior Director, Global Communications Culture, and Brand Partnerships, PATRÓN Tequila. "Checo has been an amazing partner to work at PATRÓN, as we both are driven by passion, a tireless dedication to achieve perfection and have an enormous amount of pride for our homeland in Jalisco, Mexico. We are thrilled to be able to celebrate and share a piece of Mexico with the world through our one-of-a-kind limited-edition design with Checo that brings to life our heritage, culture and love of Mexican culture."

In 2021, PATRÓN Tequila first began its journey into the world of racing by welcoming Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 Driver Checo Pérez into the PATRÓN familia, kicking off a longstanding partnership driven by a mutual passion of being proudly Mexican. PATRÓN was then further embedded as the official tequila of the Paddock Club and most recently, with PATRÓN at the helm, Bacardi became the official global spirits partner of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, the current No. 1 team on the grid. Now through this Mexican Heritage Tin collaboration with Checo Pérez that will be celebrated in Vegas, PATRÓN Tequila continues to forge its way into the phenomenon of prestige race culture.

For those at-home who are looking to join the excitement in Vegas, PATRÓN is awarding a pair of lucky race fans a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Las Vegas through the "PATRÓN Race to Vegas Sweepstakes." The winner will be amongst the first to experience the Mexican Heritage Tin unveiling from Checo, while also meeting him at an exclusive, intimate dinner celebrating this PATRÓN collaboration. And the fun won't stop there; the celebrations will continue all weekend long, with the sweepstakes winners cheering on Checo from the Paddock Club and joining PATRÓN at the hottest after parties on the Las Vegas strip. To enter, fans can visit PATRÓNTequila.com to learn more or head to the @PATRÓN Instagram or X (formerly Twitter) channels.

The limited-edition PATRÓN Mexican Heritage Tin is available at local retailers nationwide in the U.S. and select international markets for an SRP of $59.99 while supplies last. The tin can also be purchased online via ReserveBar . Watch Checo Pérez speak to his experience creating the 2023 Mexican Heritage Tin with PATRÓN Tequila here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jROsa8O6zhA

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.PATRÓNtequila.com . The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

