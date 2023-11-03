CCTV+: Enamored by Jiangxi--Wild and Fanciful Thoughts

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The enchanting landscapes and distinctive cultural allure of Jiangxi have been a wellspring of inspiration for both native and visiting artists. Through Lou Weiwen's creative perspective, this short film traces the roots of Bada Shanren Memorial Hall and reveals the inquisitive and pioneering spirit of Jiangxi's calligraphy and paintings, rooted in the province's historical, artistic expressions and breathtaking scenery.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CCTV+