Orange Lake Resort Opens Toptracer Range at The Legends

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, an international vacation ownership company, today announced that Toptracer Range is now open at Orange Lake Resort, the company's flagship property in Orlando, Fla. The brand-new, 12 Toptracer bays are located at The Legends, within the resort's East Village.

Using innovative ball-tracing technology, interactive screens, and games, the Toptracer Range transforms the golf driving range experience. Its various game modes are suitable for all ages and skill levels, from warm-up and points games, to playing virtual courses around the world.

Additionally, guests at the Toptracer Range, can order food and beverages, with service directly to their bays from the nearby Palmer Lounge. Menu items include appetizers, flatbreads, wings, sandwiches, and craft cocktails.

"With championship courses, a well-respected golf academy, and an ideal location in sunny Orlando, Orange Lake Resort has always been a golfer's paradise," said Jorge Reyes, General Manager of Holiday Inn Club Vacations at Orange Lake Resort. "Now, thanks to the new Toptracer Range, we have even more ways for golf enthusiasts and beginners alike to enjoy this sport. We're so excited to offer this new feature to our resort guests and the entire Central Florida community."

The new Toptracer Range at Orange Lake Resort is open to the public. For prices and booking information, visit orangelakegolf.com/toptracer-range.

Orange Lake Resort offers four different golf courses, including The Legends, an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Designed championship course, and The Legends Walk, the only lighted golf course in Central Florida. The resort is also home to The McCord Brown Golf Academy, which provides private lessons and clinics from PGA Golf Professionals.

Since opening more than 40 years ago, Orange Lake Resort has grown to be one of the largest single-site vacation ownership resorts in the world. The resort's vast property spans over 1,100 acres, includes four different villages and offers a variety of amenities including multiple family-friendly pools, a lazy river, mini-golf, kids activity center, several on-property restaurants, sports courts, and more. For more information on the resort, visit holidayinnclub.com/explore-resorts/orange-lake-resort.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing resorts across the United States and the Mexican Caribbean, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson debuted the company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort, next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States, and into the Mexican Caribbean, with the company's international expansion in May 2023. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

