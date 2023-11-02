DDC FPO Unveils Auto-Extraction & Structuring to Deliver Real-Time Shipment Data

The new solution driven by the power of machine learning lays the foundation for true digital transformation of freight business processes

EVERGREEN, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DDC FPO, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing and technology solutions for the transportation and logistics industries, announced today its new Auto-Extraction & Structuring solution, the latest addition to its platform of innovative supply chain services and products.

"We are committed to removing the burden of unstructured data from our clients' teams." - Richard Greening , CIO, DDC FPO

"Today, companies are inundated with a staggering 80% to 90% of unstructured data," said DDC FPO Chief Information Officer Richard Greening. "Every label or form is unique. While there may be some standardization, the vast amount is free form.

"That 80-90% slows down operations," Greening explained. "We are committed to removing that burden from our clients' teams."

The new Auto-Extraction & Structuring solution from DDC FPO engages automated machine learning technology to cleanse and structure raw data from freight documents into vital information, applies client business rules, and transmits information via APIs to the client's preferred system– all within seconds of receipt.

The solution also intelligently learns with each document processed allowing for continuous refinement of the solution's processing capabilities.

Auto-Extraction & Structuring facilitates a level of operational dexterity that DDC FPO is committed to providing to the industry. Joining the company's technology suite of offerings, including the DDC Sync intelligent mobile data capture application, this solution is part of DDC FPO's roadmap to drive enterprise innovation in freight transportation.

"Data and analytics are central to every freight operation, and optimizing for digitization is key for those providers pursuing a competitive advantage in the supply chain," added Greening. "To achieve that, one step is to ensure TMS and accounting systems obtain structured information at the time of pick-up."

Auto-Extraction & Structuring delivers precise and timely data seamlessly to customers' preferred information management systems. Some benefits include:

Addressing the challenge of consolidating data from diverse sources, including emails, PDFs, images, invoices, paper files, contracts, and more

Providing superior service by proactively routing shipments, optimizing capacity, and invoicing customers accurately

Increasing profitability by streamlining collection processes and reducing administrative time, errors, and costs

Continuous improvement and growth by intelligently learning with each document for ongoing refinement and increased speed without human intervention

"We are dedicated to advancing the supply chain and modernizing the industry," said DDC FPO's Group Chief Executive Officer, Jan Trevalyan. "Auto-Extraction & Structuring is fueled by DDC FPO's 34 years of data capture experience, 18 years of freight expertise, and proprietary, cutting-edge technology."

Trevalyan added, "With this solution, we are laying the foundation for true digital transformation in freight transportation."

To learn more about this solution, please visit: https//www.ddcfpo.com/auto-extraction-and-structuring.

About DDC FPO

DDC FPO (Freight Process Outsourcing) is a strategic business process outsourcing (BPO) and technology partner for many of today's leading transportation and logistics providers. Currently serving 50% of the top carriers ranked by revenue in North America, DDC FPO dedicated teams of professionals currently process over 300,000 shipments daily. Founded in 2005 to serve as the freight-focused member company of The DDC Group — a worldwide network of BPO companies — DDC FPO has operations and customers across North America, Europe, and Asia with services offered in over 30 languages. DDC FPO offers a variety of front and back office solutions including freight billing, customer service, mobile OCR, customs brokerage processing, and more. DDC FPO has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for three consecutive years. To learn more, visit: ddcfpo.com/

