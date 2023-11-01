Serendipity Becomes a HubSpot Certified Agency Partner

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serendipity is pleased to announce it has joined HubSpot as a Certified Agency Partner. The Hubspot Solutions Partner Program is an ecosystem of experts that offer marketing, sales, customer service, web design, CRM, and IT services. It's a global community that believes putting customers first is the key to growth and enables its members to offer a wide breadth of more sophisticated solutions across the entire customer experience.

Serendipity already has a strong start in the HubSpot's partnership hierarchy and is on its way to Gold. HubSpot Channel Account Manager Kristy Thiem said, "We are thrilled to welcome Serendipity to HubSpot's Partner Program. Their B2B marketing expertise is extensive and HubSpot is a perfect complement to their offerings."

In the last twelve months, Serendipity has been the marketing partner for brands that have grown over 1,000% and raised 10's of millions in growth financing. Luke Harmon, the Serendipity CEO says, "I have been using Hubspot personally for over a decade, and becoming a Hubspot Certified Agency Partner formalizes the offerings we are able to provide clients. Hubspot is a world class CRM and our clients could not have achieved the growth they have without it."

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Over 50,000 businesses use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

About Serendipity

Serendipity is a B2B Marketing and Hubspot Maximization agency. They partner closely with clients through strategy, rev-ops, system design and growth marketing to align sales and marketing teams and create growth-driven marketing campaigns that deliver success and exceed client goals.

Learn more about Serendipity at www.myserendipitysales.com

