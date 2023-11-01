SAM NAZARIAN'S C3 ANNOUNCES EXCITING PARTNERSHIP WITH CHEFBITES, BRINGING ITS POPULAR RESTAURANT BRANDS TO MIAMI'S WYNWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD THROUGH OPENING OF VIRTUAL FOOD HALL

C3 and Chefbites are teaming up to bring beloved C3 brands like Krispy Rice, Kumi, and Stonie Bowls to the innovative virtual food hall, Chefbites, for their first location, opening in December 2024, in the vibrant Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, Florida.

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Nazarian's revolutionary food and beverage technology company and platform, C3, announces exciting partnership with the innovative virtual food hall operator and food tech company, Chefbites, bringing crowd favorites Krispy Rice, Kumi, and Stonie Bowls to the Wynwood market when Chefbites opens its doors in December 2024. This marks the first location of the virtual food hall with 15 more slated to open over the next five years.

The partnership with C3 and Chefbites is revolutionizing the food delivery experience by offering customers access to a diverse array of restaurant brands, as well as the convenience of ordering their favorite dishes from multiple restaurants all in one order. C3 will be debuting brands such as Krispy Rice, Kumi, and Stonie Bowls upon opening, with a potential expansion of more C3 and Nextbite brands in the future. The virtual food hall will service a wide range of Miami neighborhoods, including Brickell, Downtown, Edgewater, Midtown, Overtown, Miami International Airport, Allapattah, Morningside, Little Havana, and Little Haiti.

Chefbites' mission is to develop custom solutions for each part of the restaurant chain of operations, from recipe management and execution to kitchen operations, automated systems, supply chain logistics, to an online ordering platform and mobile app, and a reliable and fast delivery service. The state-of-the-art kitchen facilities ensure the highest quality ingredients and exceptional culinary execution, while a dedicated team of drivers guarantees fast and reliable delivery in 40 minutes or less. The company operates about 50 restaurant brands through licensing agreements signed with the brands. Partners include local restaurants, national franchise brands, popular national virtual brands, new concepts with menus curated by well-known local and international chefs, and new proprietary virtual brands. Chefbites will further extend its commitment to delivering high-quality food, consistent recipe execution, and exceptional customer service.

Wynwood, known for its vibrant street art and cultural scene, is a strategic market for Chefbites and C3. The neighborhood has experienced significant growth, making it an ideal location to introduce these popular restaurant brands to local residents and visitors. Construction of Chefbites' Wynwood facility is expected to be completed in November, with the grand opening slated for early 2024.

EXECUTIVE QUOTES

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO C3 stated, "We are thrilled to bring the exciting synergy of C3's premium QSR brands and Chefbites capabilities to my beloved city of Miami. This partnership represents not just a culinary evolution but a reimagining of the dining experience in the heart of this vibrant city. Together, we'll serve up a diverse array of cuisines, merging together innovation, convenience, and customization."

Julien Mus, Founder & CEO, Chefbites stated, "We are very happy to start working with C3 and their Pan-Asian suite of brands and hope this will be the start of a long partnership. With our expertise in kitchen operations and technology automation and C3's incredible marketing and menus, we are sure our partnership will be a recipe for success that we hope to expand rapidly."

ABOUT C3

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, Brookfield Properties, a fully-integrated, global real estate services company, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C3 is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C3's culinary brands co-exist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3-established shared kitchens, Citizens culinary markets, and mobile delivery with the next-gen GO by Citizens app. Current C3 brands include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Kumi, Sa'Moto, EllaMia, Cicci di Carne, Plant Nation, El Pollo Verde, Stonie Bowls, Frankly by Snap-O-Razzo, Tastemade Me Tacos, Citizens Pizza and more. Additionally, C3 has partnered with California-based Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean and famed Miami cookie purveyor Cindy Lou's Cookies. To learn more, visit www.C3bysbe.com.

ABOUT CHEFBITES

Chefbites is the ultimate delivery solution for hungry customers who want the best of multiple restaurants at their fingertips. As a virtual food hall, we have developed an online ordering service for customers to order from a wide range of carefully curated restaurant brands, all in the same order. Our top-of-the-line kitchen facilities ensure the highest quality ingredients and exceptional culinary execution. Plus, our dedicated team of drivers guarantees fast and reliable delivery in under 30 minutes, along with exceptional customer service. Order with Chefbites today and enjoy the convenience of having all your favorite restaurant dishes in one order, with no hassle or fuss.

