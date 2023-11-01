Richmond Auctions Features Exclusive John Wayne Family Collection in Upcoming Firearms & Sportsman Auction

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond Auctions is excited to announce their 2023 Firearms & Sportsman's Auction will take place on November 18th. This event will captivate collectors and enthusiasts alike with a variety of custom firearms including a one-of-a-kind collection, the John Wayne Family Collection.

John Wayne Family Collection (PRNewswire)

Exclusive John Wayne Family Collection in Upcoming Auction

These custom firearms were presented to John Wayne's family upon the release of the John Wayne Commemorative series guns by different manufacturers including Colt, Winchester and Uberti. It was recently revealed that a Colt three-gun revolver set was produced as part of this series. Even the world's most prominent John Wayne collectors were unaware of the existence of this exclusive set. Each of these firearms bears a unique serial number corresponding to John Wayne's children, making them truly one-of-a-kind treasures for both firearms collectors and John Wayne enthusiasts.

In addition to the John Wayne Family Collection, the 2023 Premier Firearms & Sportsman's Auction is tailored to appeal to both men and women, offering an array of items to suit different outdoor hobbies and interests. The auction will feature:

176 lots of early hunting, fishing, and shooting advertising, providing a glimpse into the history of outdoor sports

31 lots of antique fishing lures, showcasing the craftsmanship of the past

165 lots of firearms, predominantly consisting of highly engraved shotguns, rifles, and handguns, perfect for collectors and shooters alike

"We are looking forward to bringing such a unique collection to the market," said Jordan Richmond Owner and Founder of Richmond Auctions. "Being the first to ever bring an original John Wayne family issued Colt 3 revolver set to market is extremely exciting for the firearms community and for our company. We have spoken to several private collectors as well as John Wayne museums and none of them were aware that a set like this even existed. This is a very historic and special moment for John Wayne fans."

In preparation of the auction, detailed information and high-resolution images of the auction items are available for review on the official Richmond Firearms website [richmondfirearms.com]. Prospective bidders and interested individuals can explore the collections and access additional auction details to make informed decisions ahead of the event.

This event will be open to both in-person attendees and online bidders, ensuring that collectors worldwide can participate and potentially acquire these rare pieces. Bidders are encouraged to register in advance on the Richmond Firearms website to streamline the bidding process.

About Richmond Auctions

The founder of Richmond Auctions, Jordan Richmond, has over 10 years of experience in the antique advertising business. Jordan's passion for automobilia, gas, soda, oil, and other collectibles are what drive Richmond Auctions. The goal of Richmond Auctions is to bring the highest quality pieces with full length descriptions and professional grading all done in house. As a collector himself, Jordan Richmond ensures that he provides the highest quality audio and visual descriptions ever seen in the market.

Murray Benson | Smoak Public Relations

843.685.5852 | Murray@smoakpr.com

Richmond Auctions (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Richmond Auctions