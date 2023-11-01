Los Angeles Golf Club Welcomes Collin Morikawa as Inaugural TGL Team Player.

Collin Morikawa Joins LAGC's Roster, Signaling the Next Generation of Golf for Everyone.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), the inaugural team in TGL presented by SoFi, is thrilled to announce the signing of PGA TOUR star and Los Angeles native Collin Morikawa as their inaugural team player. This announcement marks a monumental moment for LAGC and TGL presented by SoFi, a new golf league that fuses advanced tech and live action with six teams made up of 24 of the best players in the sport.

Already a two-time major champion and six-time PGA TOUR winner, Collin Morikawa returns home to represent Los Angeles Golf Club and instantly becomes a beacon of the club's commitment of making golf more accessible and appealing locally and beyond. With a reputation for precision, talent, and unwavering dedication to the game, and an Angeleno himself, Morikawa embodies the spirit and ethos of LAGC.

Alexis Ohanian, founder of Seven Seven Six and founding investor of Los Angeles Golf Club, said, "We're incredibly excited to welcome Collin to the Los Angeles Golf Club family. The launch of TGL and what we believe we're building in LA marks a turning point in the world of golf, and we couldn't have chosen a better player to embark on this experience with us. Collin's exceptional skill, commitment to the game, and resonance with fans make him the perfect fit for LAGC."

Morikawa recorded multiple major championship victories in the fewest major championship starts in golf's modern era, winning the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship in just his eighth start in a major. Collin furthered his standing in game and his reach internationally when he won the 2021 DP World Tour Championship and became the first American to win the European Tour's Race to Dubai. The 26-year-old recorded his most recent PGA TOUR victory in October at the ZOZO Championship in Japan.

"I'm honored and excited to join Los Angeles Golf Club as their inaugural team player," Morikawa shared. "This marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and I look forward to representing LAGC with the same dedication and passion that I bring to every tournament. TGL has the opportunity to reach new fans and build enthusiasm for the game. Together, we aim to redefine the golfing experience for fans, forging new connections, and celebrating the sport we love."

Morikawa's signing is a milestone in LAGC's commitment to reimagining the landscape of team golf. With a unique format that brings together golf's individual excellence into a team competition, LAGC is poised to reshape how fans experience the sport. Los Angeles Golf Club invites fans, golf enthusiasts, and the sports community at large to join in celebrating this historic partnership. The arrival of Morikawa to the team heralds a new era in team golf, and LAGC looks forward to an exciting season ahead.

Neal Hubman, LAGC Club President, expressed, "As our first player signed to Los Angeles Golf Club, Collin embodies LA more than anyone. We are honored that he will be representing our team in the arena and look forward to welcoming him back home."

To confirm the four players on each team roster, TGL worked with TGL teams, players, and player management with the goal that a player's TGL schedule will be largely complementary to his PGA TOUR competitive schedule. Additionally, considerations were made for the ESPN broadcast schedule, league and team competitive balance and, in certain cases, elements of what made each team, ownership group, and city/region unique.

About Los Angeles Golf Club

Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) is the inaugural team of TGL presented by SoFi, a cutting-edge team golf league developed in collaboration with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports, PGA TOUR, and airing on ESPN. Embodying the dynamic spirit of Los Angeles, LAGC sets a higher standard of access by bringing the game of golf into the community and paving the way for a new generation of players, on and off the grass. Formed by Seven Seven Six owner Alexis Ohanian, joined by Serena Williams and Venus Williams and limited partners including the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, and Michelle Wie West, LAGC is uniting communities with cutting-edge technology and immersive experiences to deliver a one-of-a-kind journey under the banner of sport. For more information, please visit: LAGC.com.

About Seven Seven Six

Seven Seven Six ("776") is a tech company that deploys venture capital founded by founder and investor Alexis Ohanian. Named for the inaugural Olympic games in the year 776 BCE, the firm is chiefly committed to discovering and investing in the broadest range of the greatest founders and equipping them with all the capital, technology resources and support they need. The firm is powered by the in-house developed operating system, Cerebro, designed to connect founders, streamline operations, and enable asynchronous workflows. 776 strives to be the most valuable investing partner to its portfolio companies, extending through the complete startup lifecycle, including its emphasis on founders' health and well-being with its unparalleled 2% Growth & Caregiving pledge. For more information, please visit: sevensevensix.com .

