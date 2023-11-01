THE INN AT RANCHO SANTA FE OPENS ITS DOORS TO DEBUT PROPERTY-WIDE RENAISSANCE

Ahead of its 100th anniversary, the iconic retreat celebrates with top-to-bottom transformation

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, a hidden treasure nestled amongst the rolling hills and citrus groves of North County San Diego, today reopens its doors to introduce a property-wide reimagination. An effortlessly sophisticated Southern California retreat, The Inn now offers 85 elevated suites, bungalows and residences; signature restaurant Lilian's and craft cocktail haven Bing's Bar; restorative wellness experiences; world-class golf and tennis; outdoor adventures such as hiking, biking and horseback riding; and ethereal backdrops for gatherings and celebrations, all complemented by a high-touch approach to hospitality.

"The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe has been a cornerstone of our community for nearly 100 years, so we consider ourselves the keepers of this storied property," said Vikram Sood, Managing Director, The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. "We are excited to welcome back locals and visitors with a dramatically elevated level of luxury and celebrate a new era for The Inn that honors its history as Hollywood's playground."

Across 11 verdant acres, The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe has been thoughtfully restored by award-winning designer Steve Hermann, with finishing touches by Nina Chiappa Interiors. The renovation touched every square inch of the storied property, reflecting The Inn's unique heritage and history in modern style. Luxurious accommodations provide the comfort and respite of an elegant private home with open floor plans, spacious bathrooms with custom Calcutta marble sinks and rainfall showers, private outdoor spaces for enjoying the beauty of nature, and a refined design aesthetic.

Signature restaurant Lilian's is named for the trail-blazing female architect of the original Inn, and explores the flavors of California in a striking, yet inviting space that echoes the hills of Rancho Santa Fe. Helmed by San Diego native Chef Moira Hill, Lilian's menu showcases the finest fresh-caught fish, grass-fed meats, and seasonal produce. Bing's Bar, named for renowned local and star of the silver screen Bing Crosby, is reminiscent of a speakeasy with plush green couches, a wood-burning fireplace, and custom wood paneled bar and overhead pub-style liquor rack, serving an imaginative cocktail program complemented by an extensive wine list and creative light bites.

Situated in one of the country's most affluent zip codes, The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe exudes vintage luxury as an escape where guests are transported to a bygone era. Nearly a century after its origins in 1924, The Inn has been restored to the glory of its glamorous golden years, when icons Bing Crosby, Charlie Chaplin and Mary Pickford could be found gracing its halls. Guests of The Inn today can adopt the slower pace of days gone by, lounging with a cocktail in hand by the pool, savoring a memorable meal at Lilian's, exploring the charming village of Rancho Santa Fe and more.

Nightly rates at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe start at $785. To make a reservation or for more information, please visit www.theinnatrsf.com or call (858) 367-7656.

About The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe

Nestled amid the enchanting town of Rancho Santa Fe in North County San Diego, The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe debuted a multi-million-dollar property-wide renaissance across 11 verdant acres in November 2023. The reimagined Inn offers an elevated experience with 85 suites, bungalows and residences, complemented by classic cuisine at Lilian's restaurant and hand-crafted cocktails Bing's Bar; restorative wellness experiences; world-class golf, tennis and outdoor activities; ethereal backdrops for weddings, gatherings and celebrations across 24,000 square feet of event space; and uncompromising service at every turn. With a high-touch approach to hospitality, The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe welcomes guests with undisputed luxury and bespoke experiences, matched by an easy warmth reminiscent of a close friend's home. The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe has long been beloved for its storied history, hosting Hollywood legends such as Bing Crosby, Charlie Chaplin, Douglas Fairbanks, and Mary Pickford. For more information, visit www.theinnatrsf.com and follow along on Facebook at www.facebook.com/theinnatrsf and on Instagram @theinnatrsf.

