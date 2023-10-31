Fresenius Medical Care Demonstrates Commitment to Innovating Dialysis and Kidney Disease Care with Presentations at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2023

- Company-wide research offers novel pathways for enhancing kidney patient care using data-driven insights and real-world evidence
WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, today announced the presentation of over 60 company-affiliated research abstracts at the American Society of Nephrology's (ASN) Kidney Week 2023 taking place November 2-5 in Philadelphia.
"The scientific and medical breadth of research presented this year highlights the power of Fresenius Medical Care's global scope and scale in creating data-driven insights that have the potential to improve patient care and outcomes," said Dr. Frank Maddux, Global Chief Medical Officer and Member of the Management Board for Fresenius Medical Care. "Our presentations cover key topics including advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence in kidney care, using big data and real-world evidence to drive insights, advancing home dialysis, and research around hemodiafiltration (HDF) and hemodialysis (HD) therapies. We look forward to sharing our insights at this year's conference."
Scientific and medical experts from across Fresenius Medical Care will present research related to many important topics in kidney disease care. A link to all Fresenius Medical Care-affiliated presentations can be found on our company's website: https://fmcna.com/ASN-2023/. Highlights of this year's presentations for the medical congress include:
- Impact of Nationwide Utilization of a Machine Learning Model to Identify Home Therapy Candidates (November 2, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM): Education on a machine learning predictive model which identifies in-center hemodialysis patients who would be good candidates for home therapy.
- Comparative Prognostic Accuracy of Vascular Access Flow and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Arteriovenous Fistula (AVF) Failure Risk Score (November 3, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM): Presenting a risk score which accurately and reproducibly predicts AVF failure within 3 months that may offer a cheaper and automated alternative to Qa measurement.
- Apollo DB: Characteristics of a Global Dialysis Database Across Major World Regions (November 2, 10:00 AM – 12;00 PM): Capturing data from over 40 countries, Apollo DB is an anonymized dialysis database that combines and harmonizes data from a global provider for research and quality improvement activities.
- Characteristics of Global Dialysis Data from Multiple Providers in the New MONitoring Dialysis Outcomes (MONDO) Dataset (November 2, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM): Research captured from 20 years of longitudinal patient data contributed to the new MONDO dataset, the most robust global dialysis dataset in the world.
- Creatinine Clearance Predicts Longitudinal Phosphate Levels Irrespective of Achieved Urea Kt/V: A Peritoneal Dialysis-MONDO Analysis (November 4, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM): Experts present a study designed to evaluate if CrCl predicts longitudinal PO4 irrespective of achieved Kt/V.
- Relative Blood Volume Monitoring Using Crit-Line and Hospital Admissions: A Retrospective Analysis of over 25,000 Patients Across 330 Dialysis Clinics (November 2, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM): Presenting a comparison of hospital admissions among Fresenius Kidney Care (FKC) clinics with high utilization of RBV and propensity score matched (PSM) clinics not using RBV.
- Real-World Effectiveness of Hemodialysis Modalities (November 2, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM): A late-breaking abstract that provides real world evidence demonstrating comparison of patients treated with hemodialysis vs hemodiafiltration.
- Dialyzer Performance and Associations in Self-Reported Pruritis and Fatigue: Results from the eMPORA III Trial (November 3, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM): eMPORA III was a multi-center crossover trial with 4-week randomized treatment periods comparing dialyzer performance (FX CorAL 600 vs two comparable high-flux dialyzers) in post-dilution online hemodiafiltration (HDF).
- Psychometric Validation of the CONVINCE Inter- and Intradialytic Symptoms Questionnaire (November 3, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM): The CONVINCE Scientific Committee and CONVINCE Investigators present the survey developed based on the KDQOL symptoms scale with an adapted recall period of 7 days for interdialytic symptoms and extended inter- and intradialytic (IDS) items based on literature review and patient interviews.
Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.9 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,050 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approximately 344,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).
