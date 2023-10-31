Azazie Announces The Biggest Sale of The Year: Four-Day Black Friday & Cyber Weekend Sale Event

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie , the go-to destination for stunning bridal and special occasion dress brand, brings customers the ultimate Black Friday & Cyber Weekend Sale. With irresistible deals, top-quality products, and exclusive early access for email subscribers, Azazie is set to make this holiday season a stylish one.

Starting on November 23, 2023, Azazie is giving VIP early access to all email subscribers, beginning at 6 PM local time. This is the chance to snag the best wedding dress, wedding guest look, bridal party wardrobe, or special occasion looks before anyone else. Shoppers can subscribe to Azazie's newsletter here to learn more about the early access deals.

From November 24th through November 27th, 2023, the Cyber Weekend Sale goes live site-wide, offering some of the most unbeatable deals of the year. Shoppers can take advantage of the following incredible promotions:

Top Deals of the Season:

$10 Off Orders of $100 or more

$15 Off Orders of $150 or more

$30 Off Orders of $250 or more

$50 Off Orders of $400 or more

$75 Off Orders of $500 or more

But that's not all; the savings continue across various product categories with up to 40% off:

All Accessories: Elevate your style with the finest accessories at unbeatable prices. From dazzling jewelry to elegant handbags, you'll find everything you need to complete your look.

All Special Occasion Dresses: Find the perfect dress for your next special event at Azazie. With up to 40% off, you can be the best-dressed guest at any occasion.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to save big on your favorite Azazie items. Azazie's Black Friday/Cyber Weekend Sale is the perfect time to stock up on holiday outfits, grab gifts for loved ones, or simply treat yourself to something special.

Get ready for a shopping experience like no other and enjoy remarkable discounts on fashion and accessories at Azazie during Black Friday/Cyber Weekend. Visit Azazie.com starting November 24, 2023, and make your fashion dreams come true.

About Azazie:

Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear and accessories, Azazie offers direct-to-consumer, high-quality, gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Azazie has appeared on The Today Show, CNBC and other top media outlets and won the Glossy Beauty and Fashion Award for the Best E-Commerce Experience in addition to being recognized as one of Newsweek's Fastest Growing Online Shops in 2022. Visit the website at www.azazie.com.

