Opus IVS to Showcase Revolutionary CoPilot Remote Technology at SEMA 2023 with a Live Demonstration at the SEMA Garage in Detroit

Industry leaders collaborate to demonstrate new ADAS service technologies

DETROIT, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, offering an integrated platform of OE and multi-brand diagnostics, remote programming, and calibration solutions, anchored by expert technicians and cutting-edge patented technology, is thrilled to announce its live demonstration at the highly anticipated 2023 SEMA Show.

"This live demonstration is a first-time SEMA exhibit remotely connected to the SEMA Garage in real-time."

In a live experience that booth visitors can control, Opus IVS will be demonstrating its innovative CoPilot Remote Technology, seamlessly connecting a vehicle stationed at the SEMA Garage in Detroit to a DriveSafe™ unit directly to the Opus IVS booth at the SEMA Show.

This live demonstration is a first-time SEMA exhibit remotely connected to the SEMA Garage in real-time. It will be facilitated by both Opus IVS and SEMA to provide attendees with an immersive experience on the large-scale high-definition TV wall in the Opus IVS SEMA Booth #31131 on the future of remote, mobile, and brick-and-mortar services. Careful coordination and shared objectives have brought these two entities together for this showcase. The SEMA Garage in Detroit will host a vehicle and live video streaming to demonstrate how customers can request a service and watch providers perform it remotely or schedule mobile visits.

This event emphasizes a mutual vision shared by Opus IVS and SEMA, where innovation, technology, and automotive excellence converge to redefine the boundaries of vehicle diagnostics and repair solutions. Join us at the 2023 SEMA Show for an insightful and extraordinary demonstration of the future of automotive technology, brought to life by Opus IVS's pioneering CoPilot Remote Technology.

Experience the difference at SEMA in Las Vegas

Opus IVS will showcase this technology and many other award-winning new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run October 31 – November 3 in Las Vegas. Stop by booth #31131 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Auto Techcelerators, and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 100+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

