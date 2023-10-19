Subtle Medical Achieves Exponential International Growth, Doubling Business in the Last 12 Months

Subtle reports the rapid global expansion of their AI software for faster medical imaging and better patient care

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology for faster medical imaging, announced its remarkable growth, having doubled its business both in the US and internationally in the past year. The surge in demand for Subtle's innovative solutions has driven the company's expansion into new territories and solidified its position as a global leader in the medical imaging industry.

Accelerated imaging translates into increased productivity and ultimately leads to a better patient experience

With its vendor-agnostic technology, Subtle Medical enables health systems the opportunity to optimize imaging operations by dramatically reducing scan times and improving performance across any brand of PET and MRI scanner. This accelerated imaging workflow translates into increased productivity for healthcare institutions and ultimately leads to a better patient experience as patients can complete their exams in a fraction of the time. Schedule a demo at RSNA .

"We are thrilled with the impressive growth Subtle Medical has experienced in the past year," said Beth Merry, Head of OUS Sales at Subtle Medical. "Our dedication to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions for faster medical imaging has resonated with our partners and customers worldwide. "

Subtle Medical attributes its exceptional growth to the strategic approach it has taken towards expanding into new markets. By forming partnerships with commercial entities that possess a deep understanding of country dynamics and local market conditions, the company has successfully penetrated various regions including Europe, South America, Canada, Asia-Pacific, and more. Subtle has also built strong partnerships with global industry leaders such as Siemens, Bayer and Bracco that leverage patented technology to further penetrate the international market.

In addition to Subtle's flagship products, SubtlePET™ and SubtleMR™, Subtle's newest innovation, SubtleSYNTH™ (FDA-pending), synthesizes MRI contrast from already acquired contrasts enabling a 100% acceleration. Shorter scan times enable centers to scan more patients per day, which increases revenue and reduces wait times for critical imaging procedures, a major challenge in many countries today.

The Subtle team has an extensive product pipeline, including a new bundle of workflow solutions in research and development, SubtleALLY™, which includes features that tackle complex workflow challenges and reduce radiologist burnout by standardizing radiology processes physicians must do manually today. Those features include: Image quality checks, automatic labeling, perfect image reformats, and a performance insights dashboard. To get a sneak peek, RSVP for the Lunch and Learn at RSNA .

Since 2017, Subtle has filed roughly 30 international (PCT) patents, with several new patents on SubtleMR™, SubtlePET™, and low-dose technology, SubtleGAD™, being granted in various countries and regions with more to come.

About Subtle Medical, Inc.

Subtle Medical is a leading global provider of AI-powered technology for faster, safer and smarter medical imaging. It has been named a CB Insights GenAI 50 company and two-time CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company. The company's cutting-edge solutions optimize imaging workflows, improving productivity and patient experience. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Subtle Medical aims to revolutionize medical imaging and transform the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com .

