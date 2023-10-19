LANDSEA HOMES ENTERS COLORADO HOUSING MARKET

Strategic Expansion Marks the Seventh Market for Public Homebuilder

Veteran Colorado Homebuilding Executive Lisa Wiebelhaus Named Division President

Acquisition Brings High Performance Homes to Denver Metro Area

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that the Company is expanding into the Colorado housing market through the acquisition of the assets and lot inventory of Richfield Homes.

"We are very excited about this transaction, as it provides Landsea with a unique opportunity to establish a presence in one of the best housing markets in the country," said John Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Landsea Homes. "This is another step forward in our ongoing plans to create communities in desirable locations across the United States and provide high-quality homes where residents can enjoy 'Living in their Element.'"

Veteran Colorado homebuilding executive Lisa Wiebelhaus has been named President of the new Landsea Homes Colorado division. She joins Landsea Homes after working with Richfield Homes for more than seven years, most recently serving as Managing Partner.

Prior to joining Richfield Homes, she worked for twelve years as Vice President of Sales for Colorado-based Richmond American Homes, where she sold and closed upwards of 1100 homes per year. A graduate of Colorado State University, Lisa lives in Denver with her husband and their children.

"We are very pleased to welcome Lisa to the Landsea Homes senior management family," said Ho. "With nearly two decades of homebuilding experience in Colorado, she has a wealth of strategic insight, strong management skills and deep local roots that will help us successfully launch this new division."

"Landsea Homes' exceptional reputation for innovative homebuilding and strong commitment to customer service are well known throughout our industry," said Wiebelhaus. "I'm excited and honored to join Landsea Homes, and look forward to continuing to grow our position in the Colorado market by providing homebuyers with the perfect opportunities to experience the High Performance Home lifestyle."

Landsea Homes' High Performance Home features include smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ environment and energy saving to make life at home healthier and more comfortable. The smart home automation features include an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and white glove service with an individualized training session through Best Buy's Geek Squad.

Colorado becomes the seventh homebuilding market for Landsea Homes, including Arizona, Florida, New York Metro, Northern California, Southern California and Texas. Continued low inventory and pent-up demand are forecast to continue, extending a housing market with strong fundamentals. Additionally, changing demographics could continue to bolster the market, as millennials are expected to become a strong force, with many reaching their peak homebuying years in the coming years.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

