Intelivation Technologies Announces Expansion into New Markets After Success of Golden Isles Pedicle Screw System™

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivation Technologies, a medical device company with a cutting-edge orthopedic and spine portfolio announced today that it is expanding into new markets with its Golden Isles Pedicle Screw System™. The comprehensive system features multiple options for surgical preferences. The Golden Isles system encompasses open, MIS, and cannulated applications, as well as a novel solution for spondylolisthesis reduction.

President Amit Sinha remarked, "Golden Isles Pedicle Screw System™ has been a tremendous success for Intelivation. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, not only from its ease of use due to its simplified instrumentation and modularity but most importantly, the clinical results and feedback have been equally convincing."

Dr. Raymond Topp, of Topp Spine and Orthopedics added, "I have been using both the open and minimally invasive screws in my practice since the launch. I have seen great results with respect to fusion as evidenced on radiographs. The Golden Isles Pedicle Screw System™ modular design enables me to make on-the-spot intraoperative decisions to most efficiently address patients' clinical needs more than any system I have previously used."

After the early success in the beta launch, Intelivation plans to expand to new geographical markets. "Our current flagship pedicle screw is the tip of the iceberg remarked Fleet Medford, GM & VP of Sales. Mr. Medford added, "We are extremely excited to launch into new markets on the heels of NASS 2023 in Los Angeles. Not only are we entering new markets with our Golden Isles Pedicle Screw System,™ we are also working on strategic plans to introduce new innovation in the spine market throughout next year."

About Intelivation Technologies

Intelivation Technologies, dedicated to research and development, is focused on bringing paradigm-changing products to market that make patients' lives better. For further inquiries, interested parties may email contact@intelivationtech.com .

