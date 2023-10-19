Anchin Expands Transaction Advisory Services and International Tax Teams

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier New York-based accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Michele Harlan, CPA, MBA, has joined the firm as a Partner and the Leader of the Transaction Advisory Services Group. In addition, John Bayard, Esq., has joined as a Senior Manager in the International Tax Group. These are key additions to Anchin's expanding Advisory Services teams.

These high-profile additions are part of Anchin's rapid expansion over the last two years. In 2022, the Firm opened an office in Boca Raton, Florida, added seven Partners and Principals, promoted a record group to Directors and Senior Managers, and was named a Best Place to Work in New York City, New York State, and nationally. In 2023, Anchin has brought on board five new professionals at the Partner level and has also recently promoted to its management group two Partners, six Directors and six Senior Managers.

"I am excited to welcome Michele and John to the team," says Marc Newman, Anchin's Associate Managing Partner and Advisory Services Leader. "Both bring unique perspectives, with Michele having deep and varied experience and being an accomplished self-starter, and John having a strong understanding of international tax law and regulations. They will be assets to not only their clients, but also to their colleagues and the wider firm clientele."

Michele Harlan, CPA, MBA, is a Partner at Anchin and the Leader of the Firm's Transaction Advisory Services Group. She has 20 years of experience in the accounting profession. Michele has worked on private equity deals, and partnership mergers and acquisitions. She built her TAS practice as a result of her extensive experience with companies buying and acquiring entities. Her TAS work has also included purchase price accounting, asset and liability valuation, goodwill calculations and related impairment testing. She also has experience with pre-transaction work, GAAP issues and diligence, purchase price allocation, valuation work, and post-deal implementation for middle market clients.

John Bayard, Esq., is a Senior Tax Manager on the International Tax team at Anchin. He has a decade of experience in the accounting and legal professions, in addition to having held various consulting positions. As an international tax attorney who is accomplished at solving complex international tax and legal issues, John's unique skills in tax law, foreign business and Mandarin and German languages make him uniquely positioned to provide sophisticated guidance to clients. John has led international tax compliance, audit, and provision projects for large and middle market clients in a variety of industries.

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly-focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of 500, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

