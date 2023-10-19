ACL Airshop is Gold Sponsor at 2023 Caspian Air Cargo Summit in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan and GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Airshop, a technology enabled global market leader in air cargo equipment and logistics services, is pleased to be a Gold Sponsor for the Caspian Air Cargo Summit 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan on October 23-25. ACL Airshop, with over 190 airlines as clients, has air cargo ULD leasing, servicing, manufacturing, repairs, and specialized ULD logistics services delivered through over 55 of the world's Top 100 cargo hub airports on six continents. ACL Airshop, with 40 years of growth, continues steady advances for growth in all dimensions, dominating short-term ULD leasing solutions while also building a substantial portfolio of long-term ULD fleet management contracts. The company has made first-in-market investments in award-winning new logistics and tracking technologies such as Bluetooth Smart Trackers and FindMyULDtm. Headquartered in South Carolina USA and with its largest international office in Amsterdam NL, the company emphasizes its high-performance culture as a distinct competitive advantage which is very hard to replicate by others.

ACL Airshop logo. ACL Airshop is a technology-driven air cargo logistics services and manufacturing specialist with expert coverage at more than 50 of the world's top 100 cargo airports on 6 continents, serving 200 of the world's major airlines and other transportation customers. For more information visit www.ACLairsop.com. (PRNewsfoto/ACL Airshop) (PRNewswire)

ACL Airshop is making steady technology investments toward their ultimate goal: The "Uberization" of air cargo ULDs.

Organizers of the symposium describe this 9th Caspian Air Cargo Summit as the largest and most comprehensive aviation event in the region, bringing international air cargo market leaders to Baku. This year's focus will be on the Europe-Asia trade lane, innovation in logistics, e-commerce, cargo aircraft, sustainability in the supply chain, business opportunities in Azerbaijan, and global market outlook. ACL Airshop's CEO will be a Summit speaker, including in his talk "What do we mean when we say 'Uberization?" Plus demonstration of the FindMyULD tm free app during the symposium.

ACL Airshop is steadily expanding as a leading edge innovative service partner for airlines, winning accolades for its complete "Digital Suite" with customer-facing technologies aimed at the "Uberization" of ULDs in global air cargo. The Company's trademarked FindMyULD tm app is designed to enhance every data requirement end-to-end in air cargo transactions, across the worldwide ecosystem of the air cargo industry. From location and status accuracy to barcoding, "ULD Control" logistics, and Bluetooth scanning and tracking, FindMyULD tm aggregates all of ACL Airshop's ULD management services in one seamless tool. The app is free, in the palm of your hand.

Steve Townes, CEO of ACL Airshop and Maurice van Terheijden, Managing Director EMEA for ACL Airshop, said: "We will be at the Caspian Summit to meet with many of our airlines clients. We will further explain our technological advances with our sophisticated Digital Suite. We are proud to be returning as a Caspian Cargo Summit sponsor (again), and honored to present our worldwide capabilities to clients and industry partners at this important conference. "

More information: www.aclairshop.com, and http://www.caspianaircargosummit.com/

See ACL Airshop's Digital Suite Introduction Video: https://vimeo.com/857095192

Forward Looking Statements: The Company from time to time may discuss forward-looking information. Except for factual historical information, all forward looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ACL Airshop