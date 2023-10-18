Valpak to Sponsor Downtown St. Petersburg's First CRIT Championship Bike Race

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valpak, America's trusted source for exclusive savings and engaging, consumer-moving content, is joining in on some hometown fun this month.

The St. Petersburg, FL-based direct mail advertising company is onboard to sponsor the upcoming CRIT Championship bike race. This day-long, multi-activity event will bring the speed and excitement of professional bicycle racing to the streets of downtown St. Petersburg. Activities include a FUNdo ride and a kids' ride, followed by the women's and men's pro races. Riders and spectators alike are sure to be inspired by the breathtaking scenery while enjoying all the eclectic offerings of St. Petersburg's vibrant downtown area.

Set to be the first CRIT Championship race held in St. Petersburg, the event is already generating engagement across the state of Florida, and especially within Valpak's workforce. To raise awareness among the public, Valpak is mailing a special advertising insert featuring a $10 off offer, applicable towards the reserved premium viewing section hosted at Green Bench Brewing Co. – a St. Petersburg-based brewery and downtown fixture popular among locals. It's Valpak's way of reaching out to fans statewide to promote the event, invite neighbors out and to do what they do best: help people save.

Valpak is also encouraging employee participation in the event (particularly the FUNdo ride), advertising it internally and suggesting that Valpak team members bring their families and friends out for a day of sunshine, physical activity and community involvement. Supporting health and wellness initiatives is a priority for Valpak, and employee enthusiasm around the sponsorship is high.

Chris Cate, Valpak CEO & President, emphasized, "Helping people save, businesses grow and neighborhoods thrive is the cornerstone of the Valpak brand, and we actively encourage community engagement among our colleagues. We can't wait to get outdoors, get moving and support this race. We hope it's the first of many times that we welcome the CRIT Championship to the Tampa Bay area!"

"We're thrilled to be coming to St. Petersburg for our CRIT Championship event, showcasing the top cycling talent in America," said Justin Williams, Founder, L39ION of Los Angeles. "To have the support of the local community and local companies like Valpak shows what a great cycling town St. Petersburg is and how big CRIT racing is becoming. We couldn't be more excited!"

Valpak has partnered locally and nationally with widely recognized organizations like Stamp out Hunger, Toys for Tots, Humane Society, PARC Center for Disabilities, Earth Day and Dress for Success on initiatives that directly benefit its neighbors. Working to support these worthy causes brings the company together while strengthening their local roots. For more information on Saturday's event, please visit critchampionship.com.

Criteriums, also known as "crits," are changing race culture for the better. Instead of slogging up remote mountains, CRITS speed through downtown streets like getaway cars, taking tight turns at 30mph with fields of a hundred racers or more. Some of the biggest events are late at night, under stadium lights enveloped by spectators with raucous MCs and light shows. The experience is nothing short of electrifying, and the most spectator-friendly event in the sport of cycling. A lapped race on a closed-circuit set-in cities, laps are usually a half-mile to 1.5 miles long with 4+ turns. Total race distance can range from 15 miles (beginner) to 60 miles (professional); approximately 25 minutes to 1 hour 55 minutes.

Valpak is the nation's premier direct mailer, trusted for 55 years by thousands of local and national businesses. We drive sales and brand awareness through easy-to-measure, results-oriented advertising solutions that work. Our network of nearly 140 local offices provides unparalleled customer service and market knowledge to business owners in 42 U.S. states. Each month, our Blue Envelope of savings mails to more than 41 million demographically targeted households, and we offer a diverse suite of additional, fully customizable solutions driven by best-in-class data and targeting capabilities. Contact us today at valpak.com/advertise or connect on Twitter: @Valpak and Facebook: @ValpakAdvertising.

