Dove Launches #MyHairAMiModo Alongside Bomba Estéreo and Latina Community Voices to Celebrate Hair Diversity & Self-Expression

#MyHairAMiModo will drive meaningful conversations surrounding harmful hair stereotypes and champion hair positivity through a series of touchpoints including a new music video with an updated message for Bomba Estéreo's "Soy Yo"

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dove research shows that 9 out of 10 women feel pressured to style their hair according to society's expectations1. As a community with diverse hair types of all lengths, textures and colors, Latinas are no stranger to this societal pressure. Today, Dove announces #MyHairAMiModo (translated to "my hair, my way"), an initiative designed alongside Latina community advocates to help drive catalyzing conversations surrounding the limiting societal expectations associated with Latinas' hair and celebrate the beautiful diversity of hair within the community.

To kick off #MyHairAMiModo, Dove partnered with Li Saumet of Bomba Estéreo to re-record the band's anthemic hit song, "Soy Yo," with an updated message and music video that speaks directly to hair self-expression, encouraging Latinas of all generations to celebrate the unique hair that makes them, them.

"For more than 20 years, Dove has been committed to redefining narrow beauty standards so that women and girls can see their beauty is a source of happiness, not anxiety – this includes their relationship with their hair," says Dove Hair Global Vice President, Bérengère Loubatier. "Through #MyHairAMiModo, we aim to uplift Latina community voices and celebrate the beauty of all hair types, textures and styles so that Latina women feel empowered to embrace wearing their hair, their way."

To accompany this revamped anthem, Dove is releasing a new music video featuring footage of Bomba Estéreo and the child star of the original "Soy Yo" music video, Sarai Gonzalez. The campaign will also amplify the stories of Latinas sharing what it means to wear their hair in the spirit of #MyHairAMiModo. Dove invites Latinas everywhere to join the #MyHairAMiModo conversation on TikTok to the tune of the updated "Soy Yo" by sharing their hair story and tagging #MyHairAMiModo and @Dove. Allies are encouraged to participate by engaging with content and sharing it with their network.

"The #MyHairAMiModo campaign and our collaboration with Dove are very much what Bomba Estéreo is about," shared Li Saumet, lead singer of Bomba Estéreo. "The updated verses are about being genuine, being original and above all else, accepting and celebrating yourself as you are. The connection was very organic for me because I often experiment with my hair to express myself and my personal style. It's important for brands like Dove to elevate the pressures Latina women face when it comes to their hair because the more we talk about it, the more possibilities there will be for positive change."

Dove has teamed up with Christine Gutierrez, a prominent Latina self-esteem expert, and Ona Diaz-Santin, a renowned hairstylist and one of the pioneers in elevating the conversation surrounding hair self-expression within the community, to host a transformative #MyHairAMiModo Masterclass at Ona's hair salon. This learning experience is tailored to engage hair stylists with actionable tools to address hair stereotypes and spread hair positivity at their own salons and in their communities across the country.

This campaign builds on the launch of the Dove Love Your Hair collection introduced earlier this year. The collection was developed to make tailored hair care more widely accessible, and effectively nourish a range of hair textures, types, lengths, and colors, with the mission of encouraging women to proudly wear the hair that makes them, them.

Join us in celebrating the beauty of all hair. Together, let's say "no" to limiting societal expectations so we can say "yes" to #MyHairAMiModo. To learn more, visit Dove.com/myhairamimodo.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type and style. Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. Worldwide, we have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet; improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

