Teleperformance launches TP Configuration, an AI-driven platform to enhance service delivery

Programs leveraging TP Configuration significantly reduced handling times and escalations

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance , a global leader in digital business services, today announced it has launched a new AI-driven digital solution for clients that enables faster, more efficient, and improved business processes.

Teleperformance logo (PRNewswire)

TP Configuration is an integrated, unified and scalable platform for managing the end-to-end agent lifecycle and improving operational performance. A complete application suite, TP Configuration supports more efficient back-office operations for enhanced customer care, bringing together scattered processes under a single sign-on platform to deliver a 360-degree view of agent performance, the operations floor and customer inquiries.

Teleperformance clients using TP Configuration in their programs have seen significant efficiency, accuracy and customer experience benefits across a variety of industries. Programs have experienced up to 35% improvement in turnaround time, up to 40% reduction in customer escalations, and benefited from real-time insights into agent and customer interactions.

TP Configuration's single-source platform includes near real-time monitoring and service-level reporting dashboards that deliver a comprehensive view to program operations, including quality management review and auditing, an intelligent workflow process that captures end-to-end tracking and provides automated audit flow; a system to help forecast labor needs and identify attrition risk; and more.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teleperformance